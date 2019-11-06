NEW MARKET — Fall’s autumn colors were perfectly complemented by the vivid uniform colors worn by dozens of runners who stretched out in a line across the New Market Battlefield on Wednesday afternoon in the Region B 2A cross country meet.
In the end, Buffalo Gap’s Annika Fisher and East Rockingham’s George Austin III took home individual honors, while Clarke County won the girls’ meet with 35 points and Strasburg took home the boys’ regional crown with 29 points.
“I am pleased with how I ran today,” said Fisher of her time of 21:41.
The Gap senior admitted to feeling a little sad to have competed for the last time on the New Market course.
“I have run here a lot of times over the years, but it feels a little weird to be finished with it. Today felt great however and it was the perfect day for running,” she added of her easy victory over Abby Patterson from Madison County who finished second in 22:27.
Fisher will continue her season on Nov. 16 at the state cross country championships in Salem.
“I am feeling really good about that race,” she said. “This year I wanted to come back and be stronger and I think that I have done that so I am really looking forward to the state meet.”
Also heading to the state meet from the area will be Staunton’s Abby Tenney who finished seventh in the region with a time of 23:20. Tenney, a senior, was also pleased with her run.
“It felt good,” she said. “I didn’t let up like I sometimes do. I just started sprinting near the end. I just love running. It is a passion.”
Staunton coach Nat Lawrence expressed pleasure with his entire team’s performance on Wednesday. The Storm finished fourth as a team with 93 points.
“We made it our goal to make it to the region and then see what shakes out. We are a small team with only seven runners so we run everyone and everybody today did really well, improving in their times and finishes,” he said.
Staunton’s Aurora Schwaner finished the day in 22nd place, Olivia Yurish was 23rd and Mikalah Mowery was 28th.
After Fisher, Buffalo Gap’s next runner was Kaley Kiracofe who finished 26th in 25:39. Right behind her was Stuarts Draft’s first runner, Amelia Grenz who was 27th in 25:40. Draft’s Sophia Clark was 31st.
“All my players stuck together and finished strong,” said Draft coach Jessi Shiflet of her team. She had particular praise for senior Cali Morris who finished 37th in the meet. “She works really hard and always motivates the younger girls by setting such a good example,” she said.
In the boys’ meet, the top local runner was Stuarts Draft’s Alexander Callo who outsprinted Luray’s Sammy Liscomb at the finish line to finish seventh in 18:54. Buffalo Gap freshman Ben Comer also cracked the top 15 when he placed 14th with a time of 19:22. Staunton’s T.J. Connor rounded out the all-regional list in 15th place with a time of 19:35.
The Staunton team finished third behind Strasburg and Madison with a total of 98 points. By virtue of that finish, the entire Staunton team will compete in the state meet. Callo and Cromer will also run in the state championship as individuals.
“I am really happy with the performance of my team today,” Staunton coach David Marino said. “They really packed it in and gave it their all. Conner is really following in the footsteps of our star runner last year, Oliver Wilson-Cook. T.J. worked closely with him and Oliver handed the torch off to him.”
He also pointed to sophomore Ivan Einselen who finished 19th in 19:52 and Wesley Siemers who was 22nd in 20:09.
Draft Coach Pete Baska noted that he was “really proud of Callo” and pointed to his work ethic as the reason behind the Cougar senior’s success. He also mentioned senior Lukas Barragon (who finished 26th) and sophomore Leo Callo (29th) as having outstanding performances for the day.
Buffalo Gap coach Nick Corbin was quick to praise the gutty performance of his freshman, but added that the fact that his team’s number one runner, Jesse Abshire, went down with an injury in the race was disappointing.
“However we had a great turnaround season this year,” he said. “Considering that we were eighth out of nine teams in the district last year and we were ranked second in the region this year, I am pretty pleased. These kids have put in a lot of miles and have worked hard in the off season.”
After Cromer, the next Bison runner was Blake Cross who was 24th in 20:12.
