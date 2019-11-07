LURAY — Staunton’s volleyball season came to a end Thursday night after the Storm dropped a close 25-22, 25-22, 26-24 decision to the fourth-seeded Luray Bulldogs in the quarterfinals of the Region 2B volleyball tournament.
For the fifth-seeded Storm, Csayjah Barber, Gabby Liccione and Sidney Fix each had two aces. Lily Kopia crushed 12 kills, while Fix had eight, and Emma Elam and Barber seven apiece.
Liccione had three blocks at the net, with Barber and Kopia recording two. Liccione also had 38 assists, which accounted the whole team’s total, and 10 digs. Kellsye Miller contributed 12 digs and Fix six.
