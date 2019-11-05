FISHERSVILLE — Wilson Memorial vs. Fort Defiance for a state volleyball berth in Class 3. It’s doesn’t get any spicier than that in Augusta County.
The fourth-seeded Green Hornets, down to potentially their last set of the season, kept their end of the deal by winning the final two sets Tuesday night for a heart-stopping 25-22, 20-25, 17-25, 25-17, 15-12 victory over the Liberty Christian Academy Bulldogs in the quarterfinals of the Region 3C tournament.
Just a few miles away, the top-seeded Indians did their part for the county showdown by knocking out eighth-seeded and former Valley District rival Spotswood in four games.
Now the stage is set for the Hornets and Indians in the regional semifinals 6 p.m. Thursday at Fort where the winner garners a state trip for Augusta County and the loser goes home.
Fort beat the Hornets in both regular-season meetings, including a five-set match last Wednesday in Fishersville.
But it didn’t look like the highly anticipated rematch would materialize when fifth-seeded LCA regrouped after losing the first set to grab the next two for a 2-1 lead. That’s when Wilson’s senior leadership took charge.
“I looked all six seniors in the eyes after the third set and told them it was now do-or-die. Act like you want it,” Wilson head coach Lauren Grove said. “We came out and got the lead, and kept running with it.”
Five of those six seniors had played in the 2017 state championship match, and they weren’t going to have their careers bottom out like this.
Wilson (18-3) came out blazing in the fourth set, winning the first five points and the Bulldogs never got closer than 12-9. At that point, Paris Hutchinson had two kills during a 5-0 spurt to put the set out of reach for LCA.
“We started working together and coming together,” said Wilson senior Cassidy Davis, who finished with 10 kills, 16 digs and four aces. “When we are doing those two things, and are happy for each other, we play so much better.”
LCA took a 2-0 lead to start the fifth set after a pair of Hornet errors, but back-to-back kills from Hutchinson and Davis sparked a 4-0 run that put Wilson in the lead for good.
Another Hutchinson kill built a 12-7 advantage before the Bulldogs chipped away at the deficit, closing the gap to 13-10. Hutchinson’s dink in the middle of LCA’s defense had Wilson at match point. The Bulldogs staved off two points before Olivia Bower powered a cross-court kill, sending Wilson to the semifinals. Bower led the team with 22 assists.
Hutchinson had another monster effort to keep her career alive with 17 kills, 15 assists and three aces.
LCA, which plays in the Seminole District, is the only private school in the Virginia High School League’s membership. The Lynchburg school affiliated with Liberty University became a member for the 2015-16 season after the school and the VHSL reached an out-of-court settlement of an antitrust lawsuit filed by LCA seeking admittance.
The Bulldogs showed little resistance early in the first set, falling behind 16-8. They regained their footing to cut into the lead at 24-22 before a serve sailed long to give Wilson the quick momentum.
The quick win actually may have hurt the Hornets in the next two games.
“I don’t know what happened in the second and third sets,” Grove said. “It almost looked like we were playing not to lose. We weren’t making anything happen out there. We were like deer in the headlights. They were out there waiting on someone else to make a play.”
Davis added: “When you get down early like we did, it is hard to come back. We just weren’t playing as a team.”
But the Hornets finally got it back together, and now a date with the rival Indians awaits. The age-old sports adage of ‘it’s hard to beat a team three times’ will be on full display.
“The odds are in their favor,” Davis said. “But I know we are going to come out fighting as a team. We have to have each other’s backs on every point.”
Grove, who is a Fort Defiance graduate, knows a tough task lies ahead for the Hornets.
“Fort is a great team and a tough team to beat. A lot is at stake. Hopefully we can come out on top this time around,” she said.
Ciarra Minor had six blocks in the middle for the Hornets, while Laura-Kate Major had 16 digs, Allison Sykes 12 and Carrie Garvey 10.
“The defense dug everything in the fourth and fifth sets,” Grove said. “The back row really stepped up to give the front a lot of opportunities. That was the difference.”
