STUARTS DRAFT — With a punishing ground game and a stout defensive effort, the Riverheads Gladiators pulled away in the second half, defeating previously unbeaten Stuarts Draft, 49-14, on Friday night.
With the win, the Gladiators finished undefeated for the regular season and handed the Cougars their only loss of the regular season.
Junior running back Zac Smiley did a lot of damage for the Red Pride, gaining 230 yards and scoring five times. Whenever Riverheads seemed to need a first down, Smiley gained the extra yardage required to keep drives going.
His fourth TD was critical, giving the visitors some breathing room right before halftime, going in from two yards with 32 seconds remaining in the half, and then scoring the two-point conversion, providing Riverheads with a 28-14 lead at intermission.
Before that, the Cougars had kept the game close, matching Smiley's first score with a 53-yard screen pass from junior quarterback Henry Cooke to junior Jo'el Howard. The extra point tied the game at seven apiece with 5:43 remaining in the first quarter.
A blocked punt on special teams for Riverheads led to their second TD, this time with Smiley going in from 21 yards out.
The Gladiator defense then forced another Draft punt and Smiley broke tackles and scampered down the sideline for his third score, this time on a 75-yard jaunt. Howard blocked Peyton Skillman's PAT kick, but Riverheads extended its lead to 20-7 with just under 10 minutes remaining in the first half.
The Cougars (9-1) got within six on the next possession on two Cooke passes to senior Freddie Watkins. The first completion covered 37 yards to the Riverheads five on a leaping grab, and at TD came two plays later from the seven.
Tyler Lingenfelter's kick was true and the Cougars trailed 20-14 with 6:18 left in the half.
But that would be all the points for the Cougars for the rest of the night as the Gladiator defense took over.
The Cougars took the second half kickoff and drove all the way to the Riverheads' 17-yard line, but the Gladiators stood firm and took over on downs.
From there, the Gladiators scored three more times while holding the Draft scoreless for the rest of the game.
On a halfback pass, Cy Cox connected with Braeson Fulton in the third quarter for a 44-yard TD, Smiley scored again on a 13-yard run and sophomore running back Aidan Miller made an exciting spinning run for a 34-yard scoring run with five minutes left in the game.
The Riverheads defense was especially stingy, taking away the run for the most part from the Cougars and forcing Cooke to the air for most of the game.
"Zac (Smiley) ran really well as did Noah Smiley and our offensive line did a good job," said Riverheads head coach Robert Casto. "This game wasn't our Super Bowl, but it was a big game in the community. We took care of business and we were able to put pressure on the passer."
Both teams finished first in their respective regions. Next week, Riverheads will host a No. 8 seed in Region 1B, while Stuarts Draft will face a familiar foe in No. 8 Buffalo Gap, which made the Region 2B playoffs as the final seed after triumphing over Fort Defiance. The Cougars defeated the Bison earlier in the season by two touchdowns.
