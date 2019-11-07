GREENVILLE — Riverheads advanced to the next round of the Region 1B volleyball tournament with little resistance from Appomattox Regional Governor’s School.
Simply put, the Dragons were overmatched as Riverheads rolled in straight sets 25-2, 25-5, 25-2.
The Gladiators will return to action Monday in the semifinal round when they host the winner of the Altavista-Cumberland match.
With Riverheads leading 2-1 in the first set, Kendyl Argenbright served the next 21 points in a row for the Gladiators.. Argenbright tallied 12 of the points on aces and Sydney Phillips added four kills.
The run ended with a service error, but a kill by Phillips was good for a sideout and Samantha Persinger added the final point with a service ace to close out the 25-2 win.
The second set provided more of the same. Gracie Fulton served six straight points with Abbey Eavers recording a pair of kills as the Gladiators jumped out to a quick 6-0 lead.
A Riverheads hitting error gave the Dragons a point, but a kill by Phillips was good for the side-out. Phillips then served the next 10 points to push the margin to 17-1. Phillips served two aces, Argenbright put down two kills and Eavers and Dayton Moore each added one kill during the run.
Riverheads then had a pair of hitting errors before two service aces by Eavers pushed he Riverheads lead to 21-3.
A service error, followed by a hitting error put the Dragons total at five before a kill by Argenbright returned serve to the host team with a 22-5 lead. Moore served one ace and Eva Frederick closed out the set with a kill for the final 25-5 score.
The script did not change in the third set as Riverheads continued to dominate. The Dragons started the set with a service error before Moore served 12 straight points for a 13-0 Riverheads lead. Moore served four aces during the run while Pearl Bass and Lauren Reese provided kills.
After the Dragons put two points on the board, a kill by Argenbright returned serve to the Gladiators with a 14-2 lead. Argenbright then served the final 11 points in a row to finish the match. Argenbright served six aces while teammates Frederick, Cheyenne Deming and Phillips added kills to end the third set, 25-2.
Riverheads, the top seed in the region tournament, is now 19-3 on the season.
