Wilson Memorial 54, Staunton 36

WILSON      7  13  27    7  —  54

STAUNTON  8    8    6  14  —  36

FIRST QUARTER

S - Dod 3 run (Dod run)

W - Welcher 4 run (ingersoll kick)

SECOND QUARTER

S - Dod 1 run (Dod run)

W - Rothgeb 23 run (Ingersoll kick)

W - Rothgeb 27 run (kick blocked)

THIRD QUARTER

W - Rothgeb 30 run (Ingersoll kick)

W - Rothgeb 2 run (Ingersoll kick)

W - Rothgeb 3 run (bad snap)

S - Carey 4 pass from Dod (run failed)

W - Whiting 17 run (Ingersoll kick)

FOURTH QUARTER

W - N. Sprouse 3 pass from Welcher (Ingersoll kick)

S - Dod 5 run (run failed)

S - Johnson 13 pass from Dod (Dod run)

STAUNTON — Wilson Memorial ended a tough 2019 season on a winning note.

The Hornets broke open a close game by scoring four touchdowns in the third quarter Friday night to defeat the Staunton Storm, 54-36, in the final game of the season for both squads. Both teams finish the season with a 2-8 record.

"I told the kids all week, you'll remember your last game of the season," said Wilson head coach Jeremiah Major. "This is a good way for the seniors to go out and it sends the young kids into the offseason with a good feeling."

Staunton took the early lead when quarterback Will Dod scored on a short run to cap off the initial drive of the game. Dod also ran for the two-point conversion, making the score 8-0.

Wilson's defense set up the Hornets first score when they picked off a Dod screen pass at the Staunton 36. The interception was the first of five turnovers for the Storm and the Hornets turned each turnover into a touchdown.

"We haven't been able to force a lot of turnovers this season, but tonight the defense got us the football and we were able to take advantage by scoring points," said Major.

Following the interception, Wilson lost 4 yards on its first play, but then quarterback Kaden Welcher hit Trent Gruver with a long pass for 39 yards to the Staunton 1. On third down from the 4, Welcher scored on a keeper and Ryan Ingersoll added the PAT to pull the Hornets to within 8-7.

Staunton threatened on its next series, but the Hornets stopped the drive at the 11-yard line. Staunton got the ball back on the Wilson 44 and covered the distance in seven plays. A 31-yard run by Dod moved the ball to the 13 and the Storm QB later finished the drive with a 1-yard plunge. Dod added the two-point run for a 16-7 Staunton lead.

Wilson answered with a 56-yard scoring drive, capped by a 23-yard run by Cobey Rothgeb. Ingersoll added the extra point, cutting the Staunton lead to 16-14 with 4:56 left in the first half.

Another pass interception put the Wilson offense back in business at the Hornets 49. Dajor Carter ripped off a 24-yard run and Rothgeb followed with a 27-yard scamper to the end zone for a 20-16 Wilson lead.

The third quarter was dominated by the Hornets as they outscored Staunton 27-6 to open up a 47-22 lead.

Wilson took the second half kickoff and Rothgeb scored on a 30-yard run as the Hornets moved ahead 27-16.

On Staunton's first series of the third quarter, Coby Sprouse picked off a Dod pass in the flat, giving the offense a short field at the Staunton 34. A 15-yrad run by Rothgeb and a 13-yard gain by Carter moved the ball inside the 10. Rothgeb scored from the 2, making the score. 34-16.

Staunton fumbled the ensuing kickoff and Wilson recovered at the Storm 24. Rothgeb gained 21 yards to the Staunton 3 and then bulled over from 3 yards out, making the score 40-14.

Staunton put together an impressive 75-yard scoring drive to momentarily stop the Wilson momentum. Dod hit Rik'avian Carey with a 4-yard TD pass, cutting the Wilson lead to 40-22 with 2:49 left in the third quarter.

Rothgeb returned the ensuing kickoff 67 yards to the Storm 21 and two plays later Skyler Whiting scored on a 17-

yard run, giving the Hornets a 47-22 lead heading into the final quarter.

Rothgeb rushed for 193 yards and scored five touchdowns. "He's probably one of the most under-rated backs in the area and a lot of that's because of our record," said Major. "He's pretty good. He runs hard. He does a little bit of everything for us."

Dod capped off his high school career with a productive night, running for 203 yards 19 carries. He ran three scores, threw for two touchdowns and added three two-point conversion runs.

