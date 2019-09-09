STAUNTON — The Wilson Memorial High School golf team continued sharp play on the area golf course on Monday, with two players scoring in the low 70’s to win the second Shenandoah District Mini-Tournament at Ironwood Golf Club.
Senior Patrick Smith led the Green Hornets with a one-under par 70 and Grayson Wright came in with a two-over 73 on the par 71 layout.
“Patrick [Smith] only hit four fairways today, but reached 14 greens in regulation,” said Wilson Memorial High Golf Coach Jeff Jordan. Smith carded an eagle 3 on the par five, 11th hole, hitting four-iron, three-wood and a 25 foot putt.
He also birdied two other holes.
Meanwhile, Wright, who entered the back nine at two under with birdies at the par five, 4th hole and the par four, 7th, also birdied the par three, 17th to tie his best competitive high school round.
“Patrick and Grayson have really stepped up for us this season after losing Jacob Sears and Noah Hughes to graduation,” Jordan said.
Sears is playing collegiately at Bridgewater and Hughes is playing for the Virginia Wesleyan golf team.
Wilson has now won both district mini-tournaments, with a third and final one to be played on September 23, at Waynesboro Country Club.
The district winner qualifies for the Region 3C Tournament which will be held at Ironwood on October 7. Wilson finished as the state runner-up a season ago in Class 2.
“Our goal as always is to go as far as we can go into the state tournament,” Jordan said.
Also scoring for Wilson were seniors Rafe Shumate (who also runs cross country this fall) and Ryan Ingersoll (who also kicks for the football team this fall).
Mason Wyatt led Staunton with a 76, while Drew Mozingo fired a 77 to lead Fort Defiance.
Stuarts Draft senior Mark Rodgers and Buffalo Gap freshman James Price each carded 85’s to lead their respective teams.
