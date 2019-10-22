Waynesboro’s football team forfeited their Friday night game against Spotswood Tuesday due to lack of players – a circumstance that Athletic Director Derek McDaniel said has not happened in his nearly 40 years of coaching.
In the Little Giants’ last two games against Harrisonburg and Rockbridge County, the majority underclassmen team only had 22 players. On Tuesday, McDaniel said the roster dropped to 19 due to various circumstances including injuries and suspensions.
“[Virginia High School League] prefers not playing with under 25. My intention was to play, then I’ve got 19 guys. I did something that I’ve never had to do in 39 years of coaching by telling someone I can’t play you. I’d die first,” said McDaniel.
Waynesboro, now 0-8 on the season, cut their junior varsity team this year due to lack of players. With two remaining games this season, McDaniel said the team will be evaluating the rest of the season week by week.
“When you start something, you want to finish it. What we’ll do is try to practice the next couple days and see,” he said. “If I’ve got 22 next Monday, we’re going to try to play.”
