STAUNTON — Blue Ridge Christian scored two second-half goal Thursday for a 3-1 victory over the Stuart Hall Dragons in middle school boys soccer.
Jacob Goldenberg scored Stuart Hall’s lone goal in the first half off an assist from Rob Spurlock.
