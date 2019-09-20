STAUNTON — Mary Baldwin University Department of Athletics announced Friday that Christy Shelton is associate director of athletics.
She will remain the head softball coach and senior woman administrator, according to a press release.
“I’m excited to announce the promotion of Christy Shelton to be the associate director of athletics here at Mary Baldwin University,” said Director of Athletics Tom Byrnes in a press release. “Shelton is an integral member of the athletics department and has been for decades. Her knowledge of not only MBU, but also the NCAA, USA South Athletic Conference, the day-to-day operations in the department and the community of Staunton made this decision an easy one.”
Shelton is an MBU graduate. She joined the university’s athletics department in 1999, and was instrumental in creating the university’s softball program in 2001 before becoming head coach in 2004.
Since 2004, Shelton also acquired the title of senior woman administrator, which is “the highest-ranking woman in each NCAA athletics department or conference office, and manages facility and business operations in the department.”
As associate director of athletics, Shelton, the press release stated, “will continue to oversee administrative functions and serve on the department leadership team.”
“I am both honored and excited about being appointed associate director of athletics,” said Shelton in the press release. “I look forward to the opportunity to continue building the athletic program at the university. It is a privilege to work for such a quality institution.”
Shelton is also coach of a local traveling softball team, involved with the National Softball Association, the Amateur Softball Association and the U.S. Specialty Sports Association as a coach and player with teams in Augusta County.
As a student at MBU, Shelton played volleyball and basketball for the Fighting Squirrels.
According to the press release, she remains at the top of the university’s basketball records with “a scoring average of nearly 18 points per game and is seventh all-time in scoring with 1,061 points as one of just 11 players to achieve the 1,000 point plateau.”
As coach, the Fighting Squirrels have earned a pair of NCAA Tournament appearances and two Atlantic Women’s College Conference Tournament championships with Shelton.
