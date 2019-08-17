While following the yellow brick road in the Wizard of Oz, Dorothy, and her three friends were afraid of the imagined dangers and coined the catchy phrase: “lions and tigers and bears — oh my!”
Perhaps the student athletes today could find themselves in the same precarious forest, chanting this catchphrase: “politics and economics and parents — oh my!”
With schools local, statewide and across the nation canceling seasons due to lack of participation, we need to ask ourselves why? Case in point, with Waynesboro High School unable to field a JV football team this fall, is Fortnite really to blame?
There once was a day that youth sports were about having fun, getting active, making friends and learning important life lessons through team efforts.
I speak with people locally and across the country who ask the same questions about declining participation in youth sports. This is where it seems “politics and economics and parents — oh my!” are making a huge negative impact.
Politics: “This is easy for you to talk about because you’re a lacrosse advocate” I’m told, “And it’s the fastest growing youth sport in the country isn’t it?”
While the unique origins of lacrosse have been recognized for its exponential growth, it runs the same debilitating risks all other youth sports face or are succumbing to.
I’m an advocate of sports providing a developmental experience filled with ups and downs, wins and losses, friends and foe as well as sweat, grit, and effort. I’m an advocate of learning to shrug off referees who show favoritism or simply make a bad call.
But when there are coaches that have the team picked before tryouts, kids being cut because they don’t know the secret handshake or whose parents didn’t volunteer enough, we will see a decline.
Quite frankly, people are sick of it.
»Economics: What role does ‘specializing’ occupy? This means hiring trainers, coaches and investing in sport-specific playing.
It seems the allure of winning a coveted youth trophy, landing the “star” scholarship or “pro” contract is the engine that now drives the train. But is there data that supports how “specializing” really gives an upper leg for the collegiate scholarship or professional payday? Many pro athletes and coaches I’ve talked and listened to say no.
If we follow the money, the budget designation parents use for their child to have elite — travel, Olympic development. premiere sport blah blah opportunities — it looks like a car or house payment.
When we ask the question about those monies producing results, the vocal inflection changes; “Why shouldn’t my child, who is the best, have the best possible opportunities to be the best, play with the best, against teams they can prove they’re the best, and at the end of the weekend, be declared the best?!”
Now, I shouldn’t actually make that previous statement because it’s not popular, and I also don’t want my house toilet papered. But the self-consumptive undertones of that mindset seem to be another part of the challenge facing school districts, coaches and the student-athlete today.
Speakers have often used Michael Jordan as a teaching point. He played, he elevated the play of those around him, they won championships, and when he left, they didn’t win any more championships despite having the same core team and coach. Then when he returned he again elevated the play of those around him and they again won championships.
It seems we’ve somehow missed a key aspect of being an impact athlete —one who is able to play at a high level, and raise the level of play of those around them too. This is a rare characteristic, but one all coaches, colleges and pro teams search the earth for.
Parents: Like you, I’ve sat near the “parent” who completely lost their mind on the sideline or in the stands. They yell at everyone and threaten to throw down in the parking lot to prove how right they are. Or the parent that is trying to live out unrealized dreams through their children; and I bet you can see these people in your mind.
So we’ve experienced the disheartening politics of youth sports. We’ve been economically challenged to take out a second mortgage for our child’s high caliber team; because if we really loved them… or we’ve come close to a tussle with another parent. (The word adult not used intentionally)
The good news about this yellow brick road is that there is a way to defeat this wicked witch and expose Oz, we only need to remove politics from area sports, by getting involved. Let’s stay close to home, save money, help others to play and throw a huge end of the year BBQ for the families we serve with.
And finally, remembering that what we do speaks so loudly, our kids often can’t hear what we say. I believe if we put kids before salaries, statistics, and sensationalism, we’ll see amazing things will happen.