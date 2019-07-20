As the University of Virginia Men’s lacrosse program regained the number one spot in the country by defeating Yale in the National Championship this May, a newcomer to the Final 4 also announced the games dynamic national expansion — Penn State. In the former Ivy league world, this is huge.
Three years ago while leaving the Lacrosse Hall of Fame induction I spoke with several coaches about the future of this grassroots sport. The one common concern shared amongst them all: “Will the game be able to retain its unique love of the game and enjoyment of the creator purpose once the marketing machine kicks in and the money starts flowing?”
Too often it seems the commercialization of a sport or standout player further alienates the grassroots youth participants that enjoyed playing for the sake of playing, from specializing as young as possible for the sake of a professional career.
Every professional league had its inception. The Super Bowl was the merger of the best two teams in the AFL and NFL and remains atop the sports list in the U.S., despite ownership, collective bargaining, injury and dynamic social issues.
In the 1970s early 1980s professional soccer was the NASL, (North American Soccer League) with New York Cosmos, and a list of iconic players from elite leagues around the world inlcuding Germany’s Franz Beckenbauer, Italy’s Giorgio Chinaglia and perhaps the sport’s greatest public figure, Brazil’s Pele. Sadly, it folded just 14 years later.
But in the mid-’90s, those early soccer seeds have now grown into the MLS (Major League Soccer) with livable wages, some of the world’s best players, and teams with their own training and home field complexes, as well as growing fan bases.
This summer lacrosse also found a new league; the PLL (Professional Lacrosse League) emerging to compete against the decade-old MLL (Major League Lacrosse). With a three month schedule, competitive wage, benefits, and broadcast network coverage, could this be another great American action sport?
In April I attended a Sports and Culture conference in Washington, D.C., where I discovered that after a recent winter Olympics, a relatively small country beat the USA, Canada, and Russia in the medal count. The problem was, this country only has a population of 4 million, so surely they were doping or cheating somehow. On the planes different IOC leaders jumped to look for the illegal smoking gun, that wouldn’t be found.
But what was found was a countrywide government-funded program for all children to “participate” and learn to love winter sports native to their beloved Norway. Then at the age of 13, the “performance” based model began, and those who wanted to take the next level of development had a place to grow.
This runs contrary to the U.S. and other developed nation’s model of youth sports participation. Now, the terms, “elite,” “Olympic development,” “travel” and others have sprung up, competing directly with the simple joy of playing a sport, and are believed to be a result in area recreation programs and high school programs, perhaps a key contributor to burnout and lack of participation interest in youth sports. The data seems pretty cut and dry, combined with the testimonials of professional athletes sharing their personal multi-sport journeys, the claims of this “western specialize model” remains to grow unabated.
I wondered about the validity of this statement, and began asking collegiate coaches how important specializing at a young age was? All said the same thing; if an athlete has the “x” factor, no matter how big or small the town, they will be found.