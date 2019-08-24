Joe Harris is officially a member of the United States men’s national basketball team.
The former Virginia star was named to USA Basketball’s 12-man roster for the upcoming FIBA World Cup in China on Saturday after three weeks of practices and exhibition games.
Harris is joined on the roster by Harrison Barnes (Sacramento Kings), Jaylen Brown (Boston Celtics), Brook Lopez (Milwaukee Bucks), Khris Middleton (Milwaukee Bucks), Donovan Mitchell (Utah Jazz), Mason Plumlee (Denver Nuggets), Marcus Smart (Boston Celtics), Jayson Tatum (Boston Celtics), Myles Turner (Indiana Pacers), Kemba Walker (Boston Celtics) and Derrick White (San Antonio Spurs).
Harris began his journey to the roster earlier this month as part of the USA Basketball Select Team that trained with national team during training camp in Las Vegas. He performed well enough to be named one of 17 finalists for the 12-man World Cup roster on Aug. 11.
Following an exhibition game with Spain in Anaheim, California, on Aug. 16, Harris was one of 13 players U.S. coach Gregg Popovich decided to bring to Australia for more World Cup preparations and two exhibition games against Australia.
Playing in front of crowds of more than 50,000 fans in both games, the U.S. split its exhibition games with Australia, winning the first game 102-86 and falling 98-94 in the second game. Harris scored five points in the first game against Australia and three points in the second game.
Following the second exhibition game against Australia on Saturday, USA Basketball announced that Kyle Kuzma (Los Angeles Lakers) had a left ankle injury that would keep him from playing in the FIBA World Cup, which locked in the 12-man roster for the World Cup.
Harris and Team USA will continue World Cup preparations in Australia until Wednesday. That will include an exhibition game against Canada on Monday at Qudos Bank Arena in Sydney.
The United States will then head to China for the World Cup, which will run from Aug. 31 until Sept. 15. The 32 teams in the tournament will be divided into eight four-team groups.
The U.S. is in Group E along with Japan, Turkey and the Czech Republic. The Americans will play their group-play games in Shanghai, taking on the Czech Republic on Sept. 1, Turkey on Sept. 3 and Japan on Sept. 5.
The top two finishing teams from each group qualify for the second round, while the bottom two teams from each group will play in the consolation round for places 17-32.
The second round, which also will be round-robin group play, will take place Sept. 6-9. Each team’s results from the three first round games carry over to the second-round standings.
The second round will feature four groups. Group I will have A1, A2, B1 and B2; Group J will be C1, C2, D1 and D2; Group K will have E1, E2, F1 and F2; and Group L will be G1, G2, H1 and H2.
The top two finishing teams from each second-round group will qualify for the quarterfinals, which will be played on Sept. 10-11 in Dongguan and Shanghai. The semifinals will be played in Beijing on Sept. 13, while the gold and bronze medal games will be in Beijing on Sept. 15.