FORT DEFIANCE — Ryan Cook was destined to be a Duke.
Cook, a junior pitcher on the Fort Defiance High School baseball team, recently announced his verbal commitment to play baseball at James Madison University, the alma mater of both his father and mother.
Cook’s mother Caryn played lacrosse while at JMU. His father Derrick was a standout pitcher at Robert E. Lee High School in Staunton and was drafted by the Cleveland Indians in the 10th round of the 1993 Major League Baseball draft. Derrick opted to attend JMU and was drafted in the 2nd round of the 1996 draft and signed by the Texas Rangers.
“With my parents both playing sports there in college, I grew up around JMU,” Ryan Cook said. “In the back of my mind, it’s a place I always wanted to go and I knew I would probably go there if offered the opportunity.”
The Dukes recruited Cook as a right-handed pitcher. “I’m around the zone and I get ahead in counts a lot. I have pretty good velocity and my pitches have a lot of movement.,” Cook said when asked to assess his strengths on the mound.
He’s happy to have his college decision made at an early date.
“I’m excited to have the decision out of the way,” he admitted. “The recruiting can be pretty stressful at times. It definitely takes a big load off your mind. Now I can focus on getting better and enjoying the rest of my high school career.”
Growing up with a father who played professional baseball certainly has its benefits. “Definitely, I’m the player I am because of him. He’s been my
biggest influence. He’s the one who got me to this point. I owe him a lot.”
Cook is one of two current Fort juniors heading to Division I programs. His classmate Tristan Shoemaker is a University of Virginia commit. “Tristan and I have been playing together since we were little kids,” said Cook. “It’s exciting that both of us are going to have the chance to play Division I baseball.”
The Valley is currently a recruiting hotbed as the Fort teammates are just two of several area players committed to Division I programs.
Riverheads seniors Braeson Fulton and Grant Painter will be attending JMU and Broadway junior Bryce Suters has also pledged to the Dukes. Page County brothers T.R. and Lance Williams will be heading to Virginia Tech in the future.
“I think it shows that the high schools in the local area are playing some pretty good baseball,” Cook said. “There are a lot of good players in the area.”
