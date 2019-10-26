RINER — Riverheads’ competition cheerleading squad is taking its act to the state stage.
The Gladiators punched their ticket to the state meet by winning the Class 1 Western Sectional championship Saturday at Auburn High School.
The state trip is the school’s first since 2008 and was also the first regional title in program history. The Gladiators didn’t have the numbers to field a team four years ago, and now they are bound for the state level.
“We have been building and practicing for this moment for a long time,” said fifth-year head coach Amanda Hemp. “We have improved at every competition. We have changed our routine from beginning to end, and the girls have worked extremely hard to reach the final level.”
Saturday’s competition only had three teams competing. Besides the Gladiators, host Auburn and Hurley also took the floor.
Hurley was the first team eliminated after the opening round of performances. That left the lone state berth from the region to Riverheads or Auburn, which the Gladiators captured with another solid floor act in front of a partisan crowd rooting for the home-standing Eagles.
“We were eliminated in the first round last year at Auburn, and that was hard,” Hemp said. “But that made the girls hungrier and more determined this season.
“Our nerves showed today in the first round and we also had an injury, but we were able to pull it back together,” she said. “We had 10 minutes between rounds to regroup. Sam Damen was a real trooper to come back from her (shoulder) injury to perform in the final round. We showed a lot of energy in the last routine.”
The Gladiators have a small squad of only 10 girls, which is 10 below the maximum allowed. Besides Damen, the other members of the regional champions include Brittany Craig, Kaydence Buchanan, April Hepstall, Beyonce Mass, Jennifer Damen, Alexis Davis, Trinity Baker, Sophia Leigh and Madison Shifflett.
Hemp also had high praise for her assistant coach Ginny Prickett.
Riverheads’ final stop is now the combined Class 1-2 state meet scheduled for Nov. 9 at VCU’s Siegel Center. Stuarts Draft is the two-time defending state champion at that level.
Don’t expect any radical routine changes for the Gladiators over the next two weeks.
“We are just going to be tweaking, perfecting and cleaning up our routine after reviewing the comments from the judges,” Hemp said. “No major overhaul at this stage of the season. We are going to ride with what got us to Richmond.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.