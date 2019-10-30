ELKTON — The Stuarts Draft High School competition cheerleading team took the next step toward defending its two-time state championship on Wednesday night, winning the Region 2B title in fine form.
After the first round, four of the eight teams were eliminated, leaving Stuarts Draft, Page County, Clarke County and East Rockingham to advance to round two.
But in the tough region, only two of the four survivors would advance to the state competition.
The Cougars were outpointed slightly by Page, but stepped up in round two to take the title.
“We had some nerves in the first round,” said Region 2B Coach of the Year Tammy Carter. “But we settled in round two.”
The Cougars had one slip-up in the second round, but made up for that in enthusiam and more energy.
“We are extremely athletic and I told them that they are blessed beyond measure with talent. They really put in the effort and time.”
Kari Williams, the only senior on the team, was named Regional Cheerleader of the Year.
“Through every struggle, we got back up,” Williams said. “This team is so special — it makes my year something to celebrate.”
“Kari brings the passion, life and energy to our team,” Carter said.
The VHSL Class 2 State Cheer Championships will be Nov. 9 at VCU in Richmond.
