FISHERSVILLE — There must be something in the water in northern Augusta County as the runners from Fort Defiance proved they were the ones to beat Saturday at the 30th running of the Augusta Invitational Cross Country Championships held at the Wilson Memorial High School course in Fishersville.
In all 600 runners representing 24 different schools ran in five different races in front of a cheering crowd of fans that spilled across the fields at the Fishersville complex. The morning started with a pair of two-mile races for the boys and girls middle schoolers of the area. That was followed by the girls and boys 5K varsity races. The final competition of the day was the B Squad 5K developmental race for the boys and girls.
When it was all said and done, the Fort Defiance runners showed they were a force to be reckoned with as the Indian teams won both the boys and girls varsity 5K events and proved to be among the best runners in the other races as well. In the boys’ 5K race, Fort had five runners in the top 14 to tally 47 points, while Wilson Memorial had 79, Waynesboro had 83, Alleghany had 119, Buffalo Gap had 177, and Luray had 203. Of the other local teams, Stuarts Draft was seventh with 206, Fishburne was 10th with 280, Riverheads was 11th with 285, Staunton was 13th, Grace Christian was 14th and Stuart Hall was 15th.
Individually, Waynesboro senior Sam Sikora, who is making a running comeback after stepping away from the sport in his junior year, finished second to East Rockingham’s George Austin III. The pair dueled down to the finish line with Austin winning in 16:43.08 and Sikora crossing in 16:47.40.
Fort’s Corbin Ramsey was third in 16:52, Riverheads’ Clay Kelly was fourth in 17:14, and Wilson’s Rafe Shumate and Taylor Armstrong finished fifth (17:18) and sixth (17:21). Alleghany’s Erik Honaker was seventh (17:41), while Fort’s Nathan Shifflett and Ashton Moyers were 8th (17:42) and 9th (17:47). Alleghany’s Levi Counts was 10th. Waynesboro’s Jacob Robeck was 11th and Gap’s Ben Cromer was 12th. They were followed by Luken Mason and Sam Tindall from Fort Defiance.
In the girls’ 5K, Buffalo Gap’s senior distance sensation Annika Fisher outkicked the competition, winning handily in 20:12. Wilson Memorial’s Eliza Dana was 2nd in 20:32, followed by Eastern Mennonite’s Halie Mast in 20:32.79. Fort’s Delaney Stogdale and Emma Staley were 4th (20:39) and 5th (20:58), while Staunton’s Abby Tenney was 6th in 22:10. Waynesboro’s Mackenzie Stevens was 7th in 22:11, and Fort’s Trinity Neff was 8th in 22:12. Riverheads’ Wallace Summer was 9th (22:13) and Stonewall’s Eli Dellinger was 10th in 22:22.
All told, the Fort girls also had five runners in the top 14 to capture the win with 32 points as Sarah Moffett was 13th (22:50) and Marissa Powell was 14th (22:51). Wilson Memorial was 2nd with 98 points and Waynesboro was 3rd with 105. Staunton was 6th with 141, Grace Christian was 7th with 152, Riverheads was 8th with 163, and Stuarts Draft was 9th with 206.
The middle school competition that kicked off the day’s events saw the younger runners compete on a shorter 3,200 yard course. In the girls race, the Grace Christian squad won the meet with 35 points, but the Northern Augusta Road Runners, a Fort Defiance area running group for the younger runners, took second with 77 points. The Shelburne Middle School runners were third and the Kate Collins runners were fourth. The Stuart Hall runners finished seventh.
Blue Ridge Christian seventh grader Sarah Craun took first individually in 13:13, followed closely by Grace Christian eighth grader Maddie Harper in 13:20. Northern Augusta eighth grader Bethany Lang was third in 13:32.
In the boys’ middle school race, Northern Augusta eighth grader Alec McLaren was first in 12:31. Finishing second was Shelburne Middle School eighth grader William Cormier in 12:48. Northern Augusta seventh grader Parker Blosser was third in 12:50. The Northern Augusta Road Runners captured the team win with 24 points, while Shelburne Middle School was second with 32. The Kate Collins runners took fifth and the Grace Christian runners were sixth.
In the developmental 5K race, Fort’s Jenna Flesher was first in 25 minutes, while Fort’s Emmett Souder took the boys’ portion in 20:39.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.