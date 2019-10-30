VERONA — Fort Defiance High School took top honors in both Shenandoah District Cross Country Meets on a rainy afternoon at the Mt. Airy cross country course.
First up were the Fort girls, paced by freshman Trinity Neff, who toured the course in 20:54 to win the individual title.
“This was better than most,” Neff said. “Annika (Fisher) is such a good runner; I kept looking back for her.”
Fisher, from Buffalo Gap, finished 48 seconds later. It was Neff’s third victory this season.
“Trinity did an awesome job today,” said Fort Defiance girls’ coach Dave Stewart. “She’s got a little tiger heart.”
Neff had two other teammates in the top five as Delaney Stogdale took third (21:47) and Emma Staley was fifth (22:35).
In between was Fisher in second (21:42) and Wilson Memorial’s Eliza Dana in fourth (22:13).
“I’m excited for the opportunity to run at regionals,” Stewart said. “I think they like to run in the rain.”
The Fort girls team in very deep and young, with four of its top seven runners being freshmen.
All told, the Indians placed seven runners in the top 15.
The Indians finished with 29 points and move on to next Wednesday’s Region 3C Meet which will be held at the Rockingham County Fairgrounds.
Staunton and Buffalo Gap also advanced to the 2B Regionals next week at New Market Battlefield while Riverheads advances to the Region 1B regional.
Not to be outdone, the Fort Defiance boys won their race, totaling 31 points to win the district crown. Wilson was second with 59 points. Riverheads was third with 85 points, followed by Buffalo Gap and Staunton, with 92 and 118 points respectively.
The Gladiators, Gap and Staunton all advance to their respective regionals.
Winning individually was Clay Kelly from Riverheads who blazed a 17:16 time, in spite of the soggy conditions.
“I tried to push the pace and run my best,” Kelly said. “This is harder competition than I’ll see at regionals.
Riverheads is the only Class 1 (smallest classification) in the district.
Fort Defiance’s Ramsey Corbin finished 11 seconds back of Kelly. Taking third was Wilson’s Rafe Shumate (17:41), followed by Abenezer Knight of Riverheads (17:58) and Ashton Moyers of Fort Defiance (18:03).
“All seven of our runners were given a task to perform today and everyone accomplished their task,” said Fort boys coach Stephen Metcalfe. “Nate Smoker was amazing today.” Smoker was the fifth Fort place runner who came in as the number six runner.
Also scoring for the Indians were Sam Tindall (seventh) and Luke Mason (eigth) with Smoker close behind in ninth.
