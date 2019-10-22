HARRISONBURG — On a rainy afternoon and a soggy course, the Waynesboro High School boys cross country team advanced to regionals by finishing second among the Class 3 schools at the Valley District Cross Country Meet.
The wet conditions didn't seem to bother the athletes as many runners set personal bests at the Rockingham County Fairgrounds.
Waynesboro senior Sam Sikora was the individual district champion, running the course in a personal best time of 17:04.1., outpacking Harrisonburg's David Beck by about 10 seconds.
"It feels great [to be district champion]," Sikora said. "I kicked it in on the second mile and hung on."
Sikora ran as a freshman and sophomore, but decided to take last season off.
His return to the sport this season was impressive.
"This was my one goal," Sikora said. "It's a hard course, but it was cool and I like running in the rain."
Although Harrisonburg edged Waynesboro for second place in the team scoring by a single point, the Little Giants are moving on to regionals along with team champion Spotswood, since Harrisonburg is in Class 5.
"[Sikora is] worked hard coming back," said WHS head coach Julie Stevens. "This was his biggest challenge. He's a true athlete."
Sikora plans to run track and play soccer for Waynesboro in the spring. He's interested in continuing his running career at Radford or Longwood next year.
Waynesboro senior Jacob Robeck (17:26.1) was fourth overall, while freshman Adam Groves was seventh (17:40.1).
Also counting places for the Little Giants was freshman Anthony Ball (17th) and junior Jonas Shepherd (20th).
"Our goal was to win this, but the boys are back on track after missing out last year," Stevens said. "We have a week and a half to prepare [for regionals] and we will be familiar with the course."
The Region 3C Meet will also be held at Rockingham County Fairgrounds. Stevens feels that Waynesboro can make up the nine points on Spotswood.
The Waynesboro boys will be joined by two freshmen girls, Mackenzie Stevens and Sydney Hill, both of whom were among the six best individuals competing who weren't on the two best girls' teams [Spotswood and Rockbridge counties].
"Our top six girls had personal bests," Stevens said. "We won't be graduating any this season, so we're building for the future. We're excited for Mackenzie and Sydney to go on."
