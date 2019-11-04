DANVILLE — Riverheads’ boys’ and girls’ cross country teams qualified for the Class 1 state meet Monday after the Gladiators turned in strong second-place finishes in the Region 1B meet competed at Anglers Park.
The Gladiators finished second in both meets behind Galileo Magnet School. Galileo Magnet dominated the boys’ meet with 32 points, while the Gladiators scored 50. The girls’ meet was closer at 35-46.
In the boys’ meet, Riverheads swept the top two spots. Clay Kelly claimed the regional championship by nearly 20 seconds over his teammate Abe Knight. Kelly clocked a winning time of 17:13.55, while Knight crossed in 17:33.06.
The rest of the Gladiator counters included Cooper Robson in ninth at 18:44.95, Tyler Wilmer in 13th at 19:12.40 and Kaelin Kwiecinski in 24th at 20:18.41.
Three sophomores, one senior and one freshman powered the Gladiators to their second-place finish in the girls’ meet.
Sophomore Kelsey Back and freshman Summer Wallace led the way by finishing fourth and fifth, respectively. Back timed a 22:31.57 and Wallace was close behind at 22:36.94.
Penny Shelton, another sophomore, took 15th in 25:00.94. Senior Madison Walton wasn’t far behind Shelton in 17th at 25:30.81, and sophomore Peyton Yowell rounded out the Gladiators’ counters in 21st at 26:05.39.
Rappahannock County’s Rachel Weghorst won the girls’ race in 20:57.06.
The Class 1, 2 and 3 state meets have a new home in 2019 after years of running at Great Meadow. Green Hill Park in Salem is hosting the state championships in the three classifications on Nov. 16.
