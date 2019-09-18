The Waynesboro cross country teams only had one home meet this season at their course in Ridgeview Park and on Wednesday they made the most of that day by sweeping both the girls’ and boys’ races.
The girls edged out Rockbridge with 39 points to the Wildcats’ 47. Staunton was third with 58 points, Stuarts Draft was fourth with 76, and Stuart Hall wound up with 135.
In the boys’ meet, the Giants rode the legs of their seven seniors to roll to first with just 24 points. Staunton was second with 57, Stuarts Draft was third with 63, Rockbridge was fourth with 105, Stuart Hall was fifth with 137, and Virginia School for the Deaf rounded out the scoring with 160.
Waynesboro senior Sam Sikora proved to be the fastest runner of the day with a time of 17:28, more than a minute ahead of Staunton’s T.J. Connor who finished in 18:39. Giant senior Jacob Robeck took third in 18:40, while Staunton’s Siemers Wesley finished fourth in 19:01 and Waynesboro’s Adam Groves was fifth in 19:06.
For Sikora it was his last race on his home course and the first time that he has ever won at Ridgeview. “It’s my home course so I know it well. I know where to kick and where to push. It felt nice to win in my last-ever home race. It is something I’ve dreamed of doing here since I was a freshman and it felt awesome,” he said. The senior ran cross country as a freshman and sophomore, but took last year off to concentrate on soccer.
This year he decided to get back into running and admitted to “falling in love with the sport again.”
Rounding out the top ten were Draft’s Alexander Callo, Waynesboro’s Nick Brumfield and Anthony Ball, Draft’s Lukas Barragan, and Waynesboro’s Tristan Ganoa-Maldonado. In all seven Waynesboro runners finished in the top 11, with Jonas Shepherd placing 11th.
On the girls’ side of the Waynesboro roster, it was all about youth as the team has no seniors. Although the Giants placed four runners in the top ten, it was a pair of Rockbridge runners who finished the race 1-2 when Karalyn Timmes crossed the line in 21:48, and Megan Timmes was second in 22:57. Waynesboro freshman MacKenzie Stevens was third in 23:28, and Staunton’s Abby Tenney was fourth in 23:32. Waynesboro sophomore January Shepherd was fifth in 24:09, while Olivia Yurish of the Storm was sixth in 24:15.
Rounding out the top ten were Rockbridge’s Aili Waller in seventh, Waynesboro’s Sophie Harman in eighth, Staunton’s Aurora Schwanen in ninth, and Waynesboro’s Sydney Hill in 10th. Leah Hill was the first Cougar to cross the finish line in 11th place.
Stevens, who led for the first part of the race, was pleased with her third-place finish. “It felt pretty good. I have been running since the seventh grade and we have a great team and always encourage each other to get better,” she said. Her running mate, Shepherd, was also pleased with her fifth-place finish. “Running gives me confidence and just helps with life. This is a great team and we push ourselves a lot,” the sophomore said.
One of the most feel good stories of the day was probably the 10th-place finish of Waynesboro’s Hill. The freshman was the leading runner on last year’s junior varsity team but suffered a devastating injury in April when she broke her leg playing soccer. The injury required surgery and she now sports a long scar along her shin as well as six screws and two plates in her leg. “My goal is to get back to my time from last year by the end of the season,” Hill said, noting that her time Wednesday was a minute better than she ran last week.
“I didn’t even expect her to run this year,” said Waynesboro coach Julie Stevens. “She is still in physical therapy so she is exceeding all expectations.”
Stevens was pleased with the performance of all of her teams and is excited with a program that now has 75 runners including all of the middle school runners. Many of those 75 runners competed in Wednesday’s two races.
Of the young girls’ squad she noted that “all of the girls work together well and feed off each other. I am pleased with this team. It has been an awesome opportunity to coach them. Everybody has a goal and we work on those and getting ready for every meet,” the coach said.
Goals are also at the forefront of Stevens’ boys squad. “Our number one goal is to get to the state meet this year. We have been working a lot on trying to run in groups and feed off each other. We have done a lot of different workouts this year and I feel that it is benefitting them in so many ways. We work hard in practice in order to earn a spot at the finish line.”
The Giants join a number of other area cross country runners on Saturday at Wilson Memorial High School at the Augusta Invitational Cross Country meet.
