FISHERSVILLE — Wilson Memorial has named its second girls cross country head coach in two weeks.
School athletic director Craig Flesher announced in a press release Wednesday that longtime Green Hornet boys cross country head coach Steve Geiman is also taking over the girls program this fall.
Wilson had named Julie Stevens to the position on July 2, but Stevens backed out and will remain in the Waynesboro school system where she will continue coaching cross country at Waynesboro High School.
Geiman is set to begin his 40th season as the head coach of Wilson’s boys program, which has enjoyed success on a yearly basis. Geiman takes over the girls program from Gary Kessler, who announced his retirement in the spring but will continue to be the girls track coach. The girls have rivaled the successes of the boys over the years.
During the 2017 season, Wilson’s boys and girls finished as the runner-ups in Class 2. The Hornets move to Class 3 this fall where they will have to battle such powerhouses as Western Albemarle and Hidden Valley for state supremacy. Western’s girls finished second in the state last season to Hidden Valley after winning the title in 2017. Western’s boys are two-time defending Class 3 state champion.
Stevens’ decision to not take the Wilson job is the second time this year a coach has backed out on an Augusta County school. In the spring, Riverheads named Thad Wheeler as its new football coach to replace the retired Robert Casto. However, Wheeler never made it to Riverheads, citing family issues for his reversal. A few weeks later Casto agreed to return to the sideline for his 24th season of leading the three-time defending Class 1 state champion Gladiators.