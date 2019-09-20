BUFFALO GAP — Buffalo Gap got a harsh dose of reality Friday night, and it wasn’t pretty for the Bison.
East Rockingham’s sputtering offense delivered five touchdowns on its first five possessions, and the Bison never recovered as the Eagles cruised to a 47-20 victory in nondistrict football.
The Eagles had scored only 18 points during their back-to-back losses to powerhouses Spotswood and Riverheads to open the season. They surpassed that in the first quarter, and kept piling on.
Gap (2-2) didn’t have any trouble scoring in its last two games, rolling up 119 points in easy victories over winless Class 1 opponents Parry McCluer and Bath County. The Bison had a school-record 71 points last week against Bath.
But the Bison are finding the competition a lot tougher when it comes to playing fellow Region 2B foes. Gap suffered a 42-0 shellacking at Clarke County to open the season before the Eagles racked up 47.
The common thread in those lopsided losses was the Bison’s inability to match the physical play of Clarke and East Rock. The rest of Gap’s schedule doesn’t offer any respite from physical opponents.
“Just showing up isn’t enough,” Bison first-year head coach Brad Wygant said. “We knew East Rock was going to come out ready to play after starting the season 0-2. We didn’t match their effort.
“It was glaringly obvious we need to work on a lot of things,” he said. “We were getting knocked backward off the line, and you can’t win football games letting that happen. They were getting bodies on our second-level guys, which left big holes for them to run through. Again, you can’t be a successful football team by letting that happen.”
East Rock’s offense was clicking from the opening kickoff when the Eagles drove 72 yards in nine plays. The Eagles had a touchdown called back early in the drive, but that was only a temporary speed bump. Nathan Rodriguez’s 2-yard run started the scoring barrage. Colton Dean ran in the two-point conversion for an 8-0 lead less than six minutes into the game.
The Eagles’ defense stifled Gap throughout the first quarter, forcing three punts and limiting the Bison to only 16 yards. Gap had 94 yards of offense in the first half.
On the first play after the Bison’s initial punt, Trenton Morris ripped off an 80-yard touchdown untouched down the right sideline just 2:02 after the Eagles’ first score.
The Eagles pushed the advantage to 21-0 with nine seconds left in the opening quarter when Lane Comer hauled in a 17-yard slant pass from Tyce McNair.
East Rock’s first possession of the second period had the same result, this time a 13-yard TD run from Rodriguez as the margin ballooned to 28-0.
Bison fans believed they had their first highlight to cheer in the opening half when Samuel Holden thought he has returned the ensuing kickoff to the house, but Gap was flagged for a push in the back at East Rock’s 5. With the ball at the 15, Tucker Kiracofe swept the left end for the touchdown on the first snap, much to the relief of the Bison faithful.
However, the cheers quickly returned to gloom as East Rock (1-2) was back in the end zone in just three plays. A 43-yard pass from McNair to Morris put the ball at Gap’s 14. Rodriguez’s third TD run of the half covered 6 yards.
The Bison gave themselves a glimmer of hope when Kiracofe scored on fourth-and-goal from the 2 with 13.5 seconds on the clock, cutting the deficit to 35-12 at the break.
East Rock got that score back on its first second-half possession when Dean finished a 65-yard, 10-play drive by rolling in from 6 yards out after consuming 5:11 off the clock.
The teams exchanged fourth-quarter scores. Kiracofe broke free for a 54-yard TD, while Rodriguez capped the scoring with his fourth of the game, a 6-yard run.
“The team didn’t roll over and played hard to the end,” Wygant said. “They need the wakeup call to happen sooner. There is still a lot of football to be played, but there is nothing easy going forward.”
The Bison wrap up their nondistrict schedule next Friday at Broadway. The meeting will be the first since Oct. 9, 1981, when Gap beat the Gobblers 8-7. It will be the 11th overall game, with Broadway holding a 7-3 advantage in the previous 10 clashes.
