BUFFALO GAP — Buffalo Gap has a different look for the 2019 football season, but the high expectations for success never change.
The Bison had two key losses from last year, one in uniform and one on the sideline. Carter Rivenburg, who shattered the school’s single-season rushing and touchdown records in 2018, graduated and took his talents to Virginia Tech as a preferred walk-on. In January, longtime head coach Andy Cline stepped down. Cline spent 15 years within the Bison football program, the last eight as the main man. Gap finished 7-5 last season, losing to East Rockingham in the Region 2B semifinals.
Brad Wygant takes over the head-coaching reigns from Cline. Wygant came to Buffalo Gap from Wilson Memorial where he was an assistant for nine years.
Wygant, who is a head coach for the first time, brings a high level of energy and enthusiasm, but more importantly, what he calls a ‘clean slate’ to the Bison.
He has no idea how many starters are returning, and he wouldn’t have it any other way.
“That is the beauty of not knowing who were starters last year,” Wygant said. “Everyone here starts with a clean slate. There may be guys who started, but are on the outside looking in right now. And there may be guys who didn’t get a lot of playing time, and could start. I am glad I don’t know the starters that are back. New eyes are important, which helps us in the long run.”
Wygant said that everyone has been getting to know each other in the early going.
“Everyone is getting along right now, but that is before any losses occur,” he said. “The true character of a team is seen when the first adversity hits.”
The first-year coach couldn’t be happier with the first few months on the job at a new school.
“I can’t say enough good things about the support out here, and the kids have been working hard. They are engaged in film sessions, eager to see their successes and learn from teachable moments,” Wygant said.
Wygant also has the luxury of picking the minds of three former high school head coaches. Cline still teaches at Gap as does Rob Maxwell, who guided the Bison to the 2007 state championship. And there’s Bison assistant coach Rod Bowers, who had head jobs at Broadway, Millbrook and Stuarts Draft.
“I am blessed to have those guys right here if I need their help,” he said.
The Bison pounded the ball with Rivenburg, and don’t look for that change despite his graduation.
“We have a player-owned offensive scheme, which the guys are comfortable running from previous years,” Wygant said. “Ownership is important as the players buy into it. I think we can put up a lot of points this season.”
Rivenburg may be gone, but the Bison still have a lot of offensive explosiveness in the backfield.
“We may have an underestimated bunch, but that can play into our favor,” Wygant said.
Seniors Seth Fitzgerald and Tucker Kiracofe lead the backfield along with a rotation of backs just as capable. The 6-foot-1, 230-pound Fitzgerald barely missed 1,000 yards last season running in Rivenburg’s shadow, and now is his time to emerge.
But Wygant knows any backfield success starts in the trenches where the Bison are loaded with four juniors in Jacob Craig, Jacob Arnold, Jakai Johnson and Trevor Rankin.
“Our linemen are tough, strong and smart,” the Gap coach said. “We are going nowhere without them. The focal point is up front. Our backs can’t get anywhere without the line during their jobs. The line can make average look good.”
Although the offense will rely mainly on the run, the Bison have two solid receivers in Blake Holden and Hunter Campbell.
“The passing game needs to be a threat,” Wygant said. “When the defense starts stacking the box with nine or 10 guys, you need the ability to loosen them up.”
The Bison plan to run a base 4-3 defense where each player has a specific role.
“Each guy has a job to do,” Wygant said. “There is no room for individuality in our system on either side of the ball. It is all about reads and reactions. We don’t tolerate freelancing. That is a ticket to the sideline.”
Wygant declined to mention any names on defense, electing for team defense or a no-name defense akin to the one the Miami Dolphins used in 1972 to go unbeaten on the way to winning Super Bowl VII.
“We have to be sound on both sides of the ball before we can start getting creative,” Wygant said.
The first-year head coach is a big advocate of team ownership, which he says is the cornerstone of success.
“The program belongs to the guys,” he said. “My favorite part of coaching is seeing the guys holding their heads high win or lose, knowing they gave everything they had for their fellow brothers. That is ownership.”
But don’t for a second think Wygant is putting all the onus on the players.
“I hate letting people down,” he said. “It drives me not letting down my players, my assistant coaches or the school.”
If Wygant’s bountiful energy and enthusiasm is contagious, the Bison are going to continue being force to reckon with in 2019 and beyond.