BUFFALO GAP — Take Buffalo Gap head football coach Brad Wygant with you on your next trip to Las Vegas. He’s a fearless high roller.
Wygant’s riverboat gambler mentality paid huge returns in the fourth quarter Friday night when a fourth-down call led to a game-breaking 63-yard touchdown run, sparking the Bison to a 23-8 come-from-behind victory over the Staunton Storm in Shenandoah District football.
Leading 15-8 and facing a fourth-and-4 at his own 37 early in the fourth quarter, Wygant rolled the dice instead of punting. The dice came up 7. Sophomore Bryce Hildebrand took the handoff straight up the middle untouched for the score. Cory Conner hauled in the two-point conversion pass for a sudden 23-8 advantage with 9:32 remaining.
“However that play ended up, it was going to be big,” Wygant said. “We knew they have the ability to score quickly off a punt or on offense. There was no hesitation with my coaching staff in going for it. That set the tone for the rest of the game. If us, that was an attitude play and showed a lot of grit in the kids.”
While Wygant was spinning his magic on offense, his defense intercepted Storm quarterback William Dod three times, including twice in the end zone. All told, Staunton turned the ball over four times, three coming in the red zone.
“Our turnover ratio is not good,” Staunton first-year head coach Jake Phillips said. “Those three red zone mistakes changed the game. There’s just a lot of little things that we continue to do which are hurting us.”
The Bison bounced back from their home loss to undefeated Stuarts Draft last week, while the Storm’s season is unraveling with their fourth straight loss.
The game featured two teams desperately trying to punch their tickets to the Region 2B postseason. Staunton (2-5, 0-2) came in sitting seventh in the latest Virginia High School League power ratings, while Buffalo Gap (4-3, 1-1) was ninth, one spot out of the playoffs. The final two berths are going to come down between the Storm, Bison and East Rockingham.
Staunton’s road to the playoffs becomes more treacherous next week as the Storm travels to unbeaten Riverheads. Gap is also on the road at Wilson Memorial, which is in the midst of a six-game losing skid. A victory over Wilson would give the Bison an extra bump in the power ratings since the Hornets are now a classification higher.
“We are already in playoff mentality,” Wygant said. “We didn’t have that mindset in the first half tonight. It was a tale of two halves. We played with an attitude in the second half, which made our decisions like going for the first down easier. We have to play for our playoff lives every week now.”
The first half was filled with mistakes by both sides, which made for choppy play.
After the Bison forced a short, 10-yard punt on Staunton’s game-opening possession, Gap’s first series turned into a comedy of penalties. Five flags were thrown — three on Staunton for encroachments and two on the Bison for procedures — before the first official play was run.
With the ball at Staunton’s 42 after the flurry of flags, the Bison scored in five plays, capped by Tucker Kiracofe’s 16-yard run at the 5:54 mark of the opening quarter. Hunter Campbell’s PAT opened a 7-0 lead.
The Storm’s came right back on their possession as consecutive pass completions of 24 and 28 yards placed the ball at Gap’s 9, but on third down at the 7, Dod fumbled and Seth Fitzgerald recovered for the Bison at the 11.
Gap found itself on the doorstep of opening a two-touchdown advantage, driving to Staunton’s 3, which was highlighted by a 65-yard run by Kiracofe, who had 126 yards in the first half, to Staunton’s 10, but the Storm’s defense stopped the Bison on fourth-and-goal at the 1.
Staunton turned the tables by driving 99 yards in 12 plays to take the lead. Dod hit Jaquante Scott on a 7-yard scoring strike. Ryan Bosserman ran in the two-point conversion, giving the Storm an 8-7 lead with 8:05 remaining in the first half.
“That series was one of my proudest of the season,” Phillips said. “First, (Naquanne) Johnson chased down the Gap kid at the 10. That was pure hustle and determination. Then we stopped them on downs and drove 99 yards. Driving 99 yards is a hard thing to do at any level. We tend to play much better when we can get momentum plays, but we just couldn’t sustain enough of them tonight.”
Like the Bison earlier, Staunton blew an excellent scoring opportunity in the final minute when Curtis Lowe intercepted an overthrown Dod pass in the end zone on second-and-goal from the 6.
The Bison took the second half kickoff and rammed it down the field 88 yards in 13 plays. Hildebrand covered the final 11 yards and added the two-point conversion for a 15-8 margin with 4:46 left in the third quarter.
Staunton took the ball deep in Gap territory at the 20 on its next possession, but Campbell picked off Dod on fourth down in the end zone. The Storm never threatened again.
