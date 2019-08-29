GREENVILLE — Everything is the same and yet it is all different at Riverheads this year. And that is exactly how head football coach Robert Casto likes it.
Not only is his Gladiator football team returning after winning the Class 1 state football title for three years in a row, but Casto returns to the helm for his 24th season (and 31st year coaching overall) after taking a short retirement for a few months this spring.
“We lost some great kids (17) off of last year’s team,” Casto said. “But we have some great kids coming back. Our number one goal is always to win the state championship, but to do that we have to take it one day at a time and one game at a time.”
The key to the Gladiators’ sustained success season after season is having a consistent program all through the system.
“That’s the great thing about high school sports. There are always more kids coming up. At Riverheads we do a pretty good job of keeping everyone in the pipeline,” Casto said.
There is no doubt that Riverheads is facing a large retooling task in 2019, but that happens every year the longtime head coach said. Particularly hard hit is the defense where the Gladiators lost nine starters, but the offense was also decimated with just five starters returning.
On the plus side, however, Casto has 48 players out for the team, many of whom arrive from the junior varsity squad that went 10-0 last year. He has 19 juniors, including first team all-state running back Zac Smiley, who had 1,654 yards and accounted for 30 touchdowns as a sophomore.
Also back to anchor the team are several other all-state performers: junior offensive lineman Collin Armstrong, senior center Gage Maxfield, senior kicker Peyton Skillman and senior defensive lineman Jameson Shover. Skillman converted 87-of-88 PATs last season, including a perfect 25-of-25 in four playoff games.
“We have a lot of competition for a lot of positions. Everything is up for grabs,” Casto said. “Just because you played last year and even started last year, doesn’t mean that you have that position all sewed up.”
As for how the Gladiators will be blending in the veterans with the newcomers, Casto said it’s all about working on everything, taking care of the little things, and concentrating on getting those things done correctly every single play on every single day of practice or a game.
“We don’t do a lot of different things, but what we do, we do it really well by taking care of the little stuff,” he said.
The Gladiators did well in their annual preseason football jamboree on Aug. 17, topping now Class 2 Stonewall Jackson 42-14 and now Class 3 Central Woodstock 14-0. They played each team for a half.
“We did OK and the kids held their own. We have some good skill players back,” the Gladiator coach said of his team’s first taste against outside competition.
Looking toward the Shenandoah District, Casto sees a lot of unknowns.
“There are new coaches and unknown teams whom we haven’t played before. Until we get things going, it is hard to say who is going to be the favorite. All the teams seem pretty even and there is no clear front runner,” he said.
Riverheads will especially see unknown teams during its five-game, nondistrict schedule. The Gladiators open Friday against W&L-Montross and have future dates against Class 2 Glenvar, Class 1 Colonial Beach and Class 3 Skyline. The only familiar foe is East Rockingham, which handed Riverheads its only loss in 2018. The 28-0 defeat ended the Gladiators’ streak of scoring at 170 games.
It is inevitable that as the Gladiators head into the season, thoughts turn to the possibility of an unprecedented fourth consecutive championship ring. That, however, is many days and many games down the road, and not something to be thinking about right now said the Gladiator head coach.
But if it happens, it will be because of the character of his players, he said.
“Our strength is that we have kids who believe in working together and for each other,” Casto said. “They work hard and do things the right way and that, in turn, makes things happen sometimes. These kids just have a hard-working, lunch pail kind of attitude. They are just real blue-collar kids.”
