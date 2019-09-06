Back and forth they went for four quarters.
First it was Liberty with the lead, then Fort Defiance came up with a big couple plays.
Garrett Whorley, though, made sure Liberty had the final word, as the Minutemen held off the Indians, 21-20.
Whorley, who finished with 91 rushing yards on eight carries, found the end zone twice, including his 20-yard run with just under 10 minutes left to tie the game at 20-20. And Tony Mineo’s extra point proved to be the difference.
Mineo was 3 for 3 on extra-point attempts on the night, helping Liberty go up 7-0 in the first quarter and scoring the tying point in the third quarter after Whorley took a kickoff 85 yards for a touchdown.
Fort Defiance took a 14-7 lead with about a minute left in the first half on Austin Monroe’s 1-yard plunge after scoring its first touchdown earlier in the second quarter. Riley Miller scooped up a fumble and returned it 40 yards for the score.
Addison Knicely gave Fort Defiance its other lead, at 20-14, in the third quarter before Whorley’s 20-yard TD run. The extra-point attempt after Knicely’s score failed.
In addition to Whorley, Liberty QB Tanner Stanley also put up nearly 100 yards, finishing 5 for 8 for 99 yards with one interception and a touchdown pass to John Gass that went for 60 yards. Gass caught all five passes.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.