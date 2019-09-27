FORT DEFIANCE — The high-powered offense of Rockbridge proved too much for Fort Defiance on Friday, as the Wildcats blitzed the Indians 37-6 on homecoming night.
The Indians averted the shutout with a 27-yard scoring run by quarterback Austin Monroe with only 13 seconds left in the game. But the night belonged to Rockbridge.
The visiting Wildcats “outexecuted us,” said Fort Defiance coach Dan Rolfe.
Turnovers were an issue for the Indians. And while Rolfe said his defense played reasonably well, he said Rockbridge “has too many dudes’’ on offense. Rolfe also praised Rockbridge quarterback Miller Jay, who passed for two scores.
“We knew we were facing a really good football team,” Rolfe added.
Rockbridge wasted little time, driving 61 yards on its first possession of the game. The Wildcats capped a nine-play drive with 5:48 left in the first quarter. Quarterback Jay connected on a 22-yard touchdown pass to receiver Jalik Lynch. The point after failed, but Rockbridge had the game’s first score and a 6-0 lead.
A Fort Defiance fumble late in the first quarter was recovered by Rockbridge at the Fort 34. Two penalties against the Indians gave Rockbridge a first down without snapping the ball. Running back Xavier Shafer bulldozed straight up the middle from 19 yards out on the first play of the second quarter, going over with 11:51 left in the half. A point after touchdown by James Cunningham gave Rockbridge a 13-0 lead.
Fort Defiance’s propensity for penalties and turnovers proved fatal. The Indians were driving late in the second quarter. Running back Trevor Bartley’s 20-yard run gave the Indians a first down at their own 41 with 5:29 left in the half. A 19-yard quarterback keeper by Monroe put Fort at the Rockbridge 40 on the next play. Monroe kept the ball for another first down at the 28 with just over four minutes left. But a fumble by the quarterback on the next play was recovered by Rockbridge’s Luke Mayr at the 30-yard line.
Rockbridge needed only three plays to cash in. Running back Bret McClung broke some tackles to rumble 46 yards for a touchdown with 3:29 left in the half. The point after touchdown made it 20-0 Rockbridge.
The Wildcats worked the final minutes of the first-half clock to perfection, taking over at the 46-yard line with a minute to go. Rockbridge moved the ball to field goal range as the clock was about to expire.
Cunningham kicked a 37-yard field goal to complete the first half scoring and give Rockbridge a 23-0 lead at the half.
The Wildcats received the second-half kickoff. They methodically drove 68 yards over seven minutes. Jay capped the drive with a 22-yard pass to Lynch with five minutes left. The point after gave the Wildcats a commanding 30-0 lead.
Rockbridge scored for the final time on an eight-play, 42- yard drive. Shafer plowed over from 6 yards out with just over two minutes left. The point after gave Rockbridge the 37-0 lead and the night’s final score.
The victory by Rockbridge raised the Wildcat record to 4-1. Fort Defiance fell to 2-2 with Friday’s loss.
The Indians travel to Broadway next week, and are facing the next three games on the road.
