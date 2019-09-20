FORT DEFIANCE — The Fort Defiance Indians racked up five touchdowns Friday night to send Stonewall Jackson to its 41st consecutive loss by a 40-6 score.
Fort Defiance Head Coach Dan Rolfe said he was not happy with his team’s early mistakes, but was pleased at the end with the Indians’ running game. A balanced Fort Defiance offense included three rushing touchdowns and two passing.
“We are predominantly a running team,” said Rolfe. And while he was happy with his team’s second win of the year in three games, Rolfe said next week the competition stiffens. The Indians play a Rockbridge team “that throws well” according to Rolfe.
The visiting Generals from Shenandoah County did not prove an easy foe for Fort Defiance in the early portion of the game.
The Indians parlayed a fumble recovery on the 16-yard line of Stonewall Jackson midway in the first quarter to score the night’s first points. The third play of the drive found fullback Dalton Ream going off-tackle for a 9-yard touchdown run to give Fort a 6-0 lead at the 4:35 mark. The attempt at a two-point conversion failed.
Stonewall Jackson quickly answered on its next possession. The Generals took over at their own 24, and used a sustained drive to knot the score. The key plays on the drive included a 31-yard run by quarterback Austin Ritchie to the Fort 40. A couple of plays later, newly installed quarterback Jacob Lemon used a play action pass to hit running back Rion Dennison for a 41-yard score. The conversion failed, but the two teams were tied 6-6 with 12 seconds left in the first quarter.
Fort surged ahead again before halftime. The Indians mounted a second scoring drive with just over seven minutes left in the half. Fort quarterback Austin Monroe hit two key completions on the drive, a 28-yard pass to Tyler Smith, and a 17-yard touchdown pass to wide receiver Austin Knicely in the front corner of the end zone with 5:09 left in the half. Knicely leaped high in the air and stayed in bounds to catch the TD. A two-point conversion gave Fort a 14-6 lead. Monroe’s touchdown throw came on a rollout.
Stonewall Jackson drove deep into Fort Defiance territory before halftime, but the threat was killed when Fort defensive back Aaron Wright picked off a pass near the end zone.
Fort Defiance opened up a bigger lead early in the third quarter. The Indians took over on their own 48 with just over seven minutes left in the quarter. The scoring drive was highlighted by a 22-yard end around run by Donald Seekford that put the Indians at the Generals 30.
On the sixth play after Seekford’s run, Fort running back Jeff East sprinted over from 4 yards out to make it 20-6. A two-point conversion run by quarterback Monroe gave Fort a 22-6 lead with 5:11 left in the third quarter.
The Indians used a late third-quarter interception for their next score. Quarterback Monroe took advantage of the interception after Fort took over. He hit wide receiver Ashton Dove for a 5-yard score with 2:02 left in the third quarter. A two-point conversion gave Fort Defiance a 30-6 lead.
Another turnover opened the gates for the last Fort touchdown of the night. A Stonewall Jackson fumble near midfield with eight minutes left was quickly converted. The Indians needed ony four plays, capping the drive with a 6-yard East touchdown with 6:47 left. The rwo-point conversion made it 38-6 Fort.
After the Generals held on defense, Fort capitalized by forcing a Stonewall Jackson safety with just over four minutes left.
