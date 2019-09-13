Fort Defiance hit pay dirt on its first series of the game, then added two more touchdowns before the end of the first quarter to go in front and never look back on Friday in nondistrict football action against Waynesboro. The Indians evened their season at 1-1 with the eventual 45-8 victory.
“We did some things very well tonight,” Fort coach Dan Rolfe said. “But we still have a lot of work to do,” he said, noting execution errors on special teams that missed the extra point attempts after five of their seven scores.
Fort’s high-scoring night started in its first possession. Facing just inches to go for a first down on the Giant 37-yard line, Austin Monroe found Addison Knicely in the flat and the senior scampered up the middle to put the visitors up 6-0 at the 9:55 mark. William Brooks’ kick was good.
Waynesboro gave the ball back to the Indians after just five plays and the visitors needed just five plays of their own for Monroe to again find Knicely, this time on a 40-yard pass play. The kick failed but Fort led 13-0 with 5:43 remaining in the opening period.
The Indians scored again in their third possession when Monroe threw deep to Donald Seekford who made good on the 30-yard pass play. Monroe hit Jeffry East for the extra 2 points and Fort was up 21-0 with 2:13 left in the period.
Fort struck again with 8:30 left in the second quarter after Riley Miller intercepted a Waynesboro pass and got the Indians down to the 15. Four plays later, East bulled the ball over from the one-yard line. When the kick was blocked, the Indians were in front 27-0.
The Indians scored again after Dalton Ream recovered a Waynesboro fumble. Fort needed just three plays to turn that Giant mistake into Indian points when Knicely took the ball 44 yards into the endzone with 5:50 left in the quarter. The two-point attempt failed, but the Indians were on top 33-0.
Fort scored one more time before the half ended. The Indians needed seven plays to take a Giant punt into the endzone with 43 seconds left in the half. Ream carried the ball on the last three plays to move the ball from the Giants’ 28-yard line and across the goal line. The extra point snap was fumbled and the Indians went into the locker room with a 39-0 lead.
The scoring lightened up in the second half with a running clock and the reserves seeing plenty of action. Freshman Tyreek Veney showed his running ability for the Indians in the second half when he scampered 50 yards down field for the score with 8:32 left in the third quarter. The extra point snap was again mishandled but the Indians held a commanding 45-0 lead.
The last score of the game was the most important one for the home team as it ended a 128-0 scoring deficit for the Giants this year. With 7:30 left in the game, the Giants recovered a Fort fumble on the Indians’ 22-yard line. Senior Jose Ruiz carried the ball twice to get the Giants to the four and then he took the ball up the middle for Waynesboro’s first points of the year with 5:13 left in the game. Ethan Burch ran the ball in on the quarterback keeper to make the final score 45-8.
Waynesboro, which drops to 0-3, will host Western Albemarle next Friday. The Indians host Stonewall Jackson.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.