FORT DEFIANCE — In a Shenandoah District showdown, the Fort Defiance Indians defeated visiting Wilson Memorial 40-30 in a game plagued by penalties by both teams.
The victory by the Indians kept their playoff hopes alive, while Wilson attempted to play the spoiler role.
The Indians’ junior lineman Tyler Smith came up with two big plays on defense which would prove decisive in the final outcome.
Smith scored the Fort’s first touchdown on a fumble recovery run deep in Wilson territory and William Brooks kicked the extra point for a 7-0 lead.
But that advantage for the Indians lasted only 13 seconds.
Wilson junior Cobey Rothgeb returned the ensuing kickoff 88 yards for the tying TD after Ryan Ingersoll’s PAT.
The Indians’ starting quarterback Austin Monroe suffered a leg injury in the second period and freshman J.P. Cleveland was forced into duty, scoring the second Fort touchdown on a one-yard sneak with 5:32 left before halftime.
Wilson answered on its next possession with sophomore Skyler Whiting bulling in from the one to complete a 12-play drive which included five penalties. Ingersoll’s PAT tied the score again at 14.
On the final play of the half, Bartley broke through the line and scored as time expired, but the extra point was missed.
Clinging to a six-point lead, Smith struck again on defense for the Indians, intercepting a tipped pass and scoring from the Wilson 14-yard line. This time, Bartley ran in the conversion for a 28-14 lead with 8:12 left in the third quarter.
Disaster struck again for the Hornets as the Indians’ Corbin Bryant recovered the kickoff. Bartley carried the ball in from the Wilson eight for Fort’s fifth score, but the conversion run attempt failed with 1:14 remaining in the quarter.
Later in the fourth quarter, following a slew of more penalties on both teams, the Hornets scored when Rothgeb caught a seven-yard TD pass from the Indians’ seven. Ingersoll’s kick closed the Fort lead to 34-21, still with 10 minutes remaining.
The Indians added a 17-yard TD run from Jeffry East with 6:23 left and then withstood another Wilson rally.
Returning the kickoff nearly to midfield, Welcher connected with Rothgeb again, this time scoring from 51 yards. Suddenly, with a half of a period to play, the Hornets had new life, trailing 40-28. The Hornets recovered the onside kick, but stalled out near the Fort goal line. The Indians elected to take an intentional safety rather than risk a long punt return, and the lead was cut to 40-30.
The Indians were able to run out the clock after the Fort defense held Wilson on fourth down.
“We made it hard on ourselves,” said FDHS head coach Dan Rolfe. “Bartley (214 yards on 29 carries) was a workhorse, East did a good job spelling him and our freshman quarterback (Cleveland) led us on our most important drive of the season and did exactly what we asked him to do.”
The Indians improved to 5-4 overall and finish the regular season hosting Buffalo Gap, while Wilson (1-8) plays Staunton.
