The margin for error is dwindling for a trio of area high school football teams that are on the cusp of either making the postseason or sitting at home.
Fort Defiance and Staunton are currently on the outside, while Buffalo Gap clings to the final spot in Monday’s latest release of the Virginia High School League’s weekly power rankings.
Fort (4-4) dropped to the No. 9 spot in Region 3C after the Indians’ 26-13 loss to undefeated Stuarts Draft. Western Albemarle (4-4) jumped two positions to No. 8 in replacing the Indians in the last playoff slot.
With two weeks left in the regular season, the Indians will likely need to win both contests, which are at home against struggling Wilson Memorial (1-7) and the Bison to keep their postseason hopes alive.
And the Indians certainly wouldn’t mind if Western stumbles in its final two games at Louisa County and home against Orange County.
Staunton’s postseason aspirations are fading away as the Storm are mired in a five-game losing streak, which the chances for ending are not good Friday with a trip to play the high-flying Cougars. The Storm fell from an eighth-place tie with the Bison last week in Region 2B into the No. 9 hole after their 56-14 loss at Riverheads, which saw them trailing 56-0 at halftime.
Speaking of the Bison, they enhanced their Region 2B chances with a wild 66-42 shootout win over the Green Hornets, who have dropped seven straight. The 66 points scored ranks fourth in school history. Gap had set the school record earlier in the season with 71 at Bath County.
The final Region 2B playoff bid will come down to either Gap (5-3) or Staunton (2-6). The Bison have their work ahead with the three-time defending Class 1 state champion Gladiators, who have won their last 19 games, coming to town this week before closing at Fort. After the Cougars on Friday, the Storm finishes at home with the Hornets.
Unbeaten Riverheads (8-0) and Draft (8-0) have the only crystal-clear playoff pictures in the area. The Gladiators and Cougars are putting the final touches on locking up the No. 1 seeds in Region 1B and Region 2B, respectively, which means home-field advantage throughout regional play.
If both teams get through Friday unscathed, then comes the highly anticipated showdown of the two titans the final week of the regular season in Stuarts Draft.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.