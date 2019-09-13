SHENANDOAH — In one of its biggest victories in recent history, the Page County High School football team upset visiting Wilson Memorial 21-7 in nondistrict action Friday night.
The Panthers, coming off a decisive win over Nelson County last week, overcame an early one-point deficit, holding the Hornets scoreless for the rest of the game to wrestle the win away from Wilson with a superb defensive effort.
For Wilson (1-2), penalties and turnovers cost the Hornets valuable momentum and yardage throughout.
“It stinks that we worked so hard and have nothing to show for it,” said WMHS head coach Jeremiah Major. “We played hard.”
But the Panthers, defeating Wilson for the first time in many years, turned big plays into scores.
After being unable to advance the chains on their first possession of the game, Wilson punted and the Panthers returned the ball to midfield.
On its first play from scrimmage, the Panthers’ scatback, Mikey Cash broke through for a 50-yard touchdown run. The extra point kick failed and Page went up 6-0.
After Wilson’s Cobey Rothgeb returned the kickoff back to the Page 24, the Hornets cashed in immediately, with Rothgeb running in from the Panthers’ four. Ryan Ingersoll gave the Hornets the lead with a successful kick and the Hornets grabbed their only lead of the night, 7-6, with 5:40 remaining in the first period.
Wilson recovered two Page fumbles, but the two former district rivals spent the rest of the half, exchaning punts.
Late in the third quarter, Cash struck again for the Panthers. Pinned deep in their own territory by the Wilson defense, Cash outraced the Hornets’ defense on an electrifying 87-yard TD run. This time Page converted on a two-point conversion by quarterback Trey Knight III and led 14-7 with 3:08 remaining in the period.
The opportunistic Panthers struck again after recovering a Wilson fumble at the Hornets’ 35-yard line. The Wilson defense stiffened, but on fourth down, Knight connected on a go route to wide receiver Freddy Stidham for a 19-yard score. Blake Turpen converted the extra point and the Panthers led 21-7 with 8:54 left in the game.
Stidham then dashed Wilson’s last-gasp effort, intercepting Kaden Welcher’s pass and returning the ball to the Wilson 40.
Although Rothgeb was a standout for the Hornets with 140 yards gained on 22 carries, the Page defensive line, keyed by seniors Wyatt Hensley and Tristan Gordon, held Wilson out of the end zone, except for Rothgeb’s first-quarter TD run.
“We had great stands on defense and two big plays cost us,” Major said. “On offense, we’re struggling and have to figure it out.”
The road ahead doesn’t get any easier.”
After a bye week, the Hornets play Spotswood, Turner Ashby and Riverheads.
