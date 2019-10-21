Crunch time has arrived for three area high school football teams looking to make the postseason.
Fort Defiance, Buffalo Gap and Staunton are all on the fringe of continuing to play or sitting at home after Monday’s latest release of the Virginia High School League’s weekly power rankings.
Only three weeks remain in the regular season, and every win or loss could mean the difference in going forward or packing up the football equipment until 2020.
As Buffalo Gap first-year head coach Brad Wygant said Friday after the Bison’s 23-8 win over Staunton: “Our playoff season has already started.”
The Indians remained in the eighth and final playoff spot in Region 3C despite their 28-0 loss to Riverheads. Should Fort stay at No. 8, its likely first-round playoff opponent would be old Valley District rival Spotswood, which is the region’s only unbeaten team. The top-seeded Trailblazers have already clinched a postseason berth.
Fort (4-3) will have its hands full again this week with another undefeated squad as the Indians host Stuarts Draft.
Gap (4-3) and Staunton (2-5) are now deadlocked for the final berth in Region 2B. The Bison hopped from ninth thanks to their victory over the Storm, while Staunton slipped from seventh. East Rockingham took over the No. 7 spot after a big win, 35-30, over previously once-beaten Page County.
Like the Indians, the struggling Storm, who have dropped four straight games, have a monster task ahead this week with a visit to three-time defending Class 1 state champion Riverheads. And it doesn’t get any better for Staunton with Stuarts Draft the following week. The Storm are in jeopardy of not making the playoffs for the first time since 2003.
The Bison are also on the road Friday at Wilson Memorial (1-6).
Riverheads and Stuarts Draft are the only two area teams that do not have to worry about bubbles. The Gladiators and Cougars are primed for the No. 1 seed in their respective regions.
Riverheads (7-0) and Stuarts Draft (7-0) have tight grips on the top positions in Region 1B and Region 2B, respectively. The two teams remained on their collision course for a battle of unbeatens on the final Friday of the regular season after easy victories last week. The Gladiators recorded their second consecutive shutout and 18th straight win by whipping Fort in the first meeting between the schools in nearly 40 years, while the Cougars handled reeling Wilson 49-10.
The Green Hornets’ postseason aspirations in Region 3C are virtually gone after their sixth straight loss, which left them 13th in the regional hierarchy, but they certainly can play the role of big-time spoiler with Gap, Fort and Staunton left on the schedule.
VHSL Power Rankings
(Games through Oct. 19)
Region 3C
(Top 8 teams qualify for playoffs)
1. Spotswood (7-0) 26.00
2. Heritage-Lynchburg (6-1) 24.57
3. Liberty Christian (5-2) 23.00
4. Rockbridge County (5-2) 21.00
5. Turner Ashby (5-2) 20.14
6. Brookville (3-4) 19.00
7. Fluvanna County (4-3) 18.29
8. Fort Defiance (4-3) 17.86
9. Rustburg (2-5) 17.71
10. Western Albemarle (3-4) 16.57
11. Liberty-Bedford (1-6) 15.86
12. Monticello (1-7) 15.50
13. Wilson Memorial (1-6) 15.00
14. Charlottesville (0-8) 14.50
15. Waynesboro (0-7) 12.57
16. Broadway (0-7) 12.43
Region 2B
(Top 8 teams qualify for playoffs)
1. Stuarts Draft (7-0) 25.14
t2. Strasburg (6-1) 22.14
t2. Luray (6-1) 22.14
4. Buckingham County (6-1) 22.00
5. Clarke County (5-2) 20.14
6. Page County (5-2) 19.86
7. East Rockingham (3-4) 18.14
t8. Buffalo Gap (4-3) 16.43
t8. Staunton (2-5) 16.43
10. Stonewall Jackson (2-5) 12.86
11. Madison County (0-7) 10.86
Region 1B
(Top 8 teams qualify for playoffs)
1. Riverheads (7-0) 24.86
2. Sussex Central (6-1) 20.29
3. William Campbell (3-4) 16.86
4. Central Lunenburg (5-3) 16.00
5. Altavista (3-4) 14.86
6. Franklin (2-5) 13.14
7. Surry County (2-5) 12.00
8. Rappahannock County (1-6) 11.71
9. Cumberland (0-7) 10.57
