GREENVILLE — Riverheads football is never a fun date on an opponent’s calendar, especially after the Gladiators are coming off a bye week.
The well-rested Gladiators roared back into action Friday night, hitting on all cylinders in a 55-15 destruction of the outmanned and outnumbered Colonial Beach Drifters in a nondistrict mismatch.
Riverheads (4-0) scored 1:19 into the game, and the rout was on against a Colonial Beach team that dressed only 20 players. The Gladiators had six first-half touchdowns, which all came on short drives of 4, 3, 1, 1, 9 and 3 plays. Only twice did those drives start on Riverheads’ side of the 50.
Riverheads head coach Robert Casto has never been a big fan of a bye week, but liked the way his team showed up focused.
“It was a good way to get back to playing,” Casto said. “I don’t like byes, but that’s just the way the schedule works sometimes. With the bye week and homecoming, you worry a bit, but I never saw any of that negative stuff. We were crisp out there.
“We made a few changes here and there, and the results were good,” he said. “We ran the ball well to both sides of the field with Zac (Smiley) and Braeson (Fulton), and we used a new fullback (Cole Burton) and he hit the holes well.”
The victory by the Gladiators, who have outscored their first four opponents 194-49, was their second over a Region 1A opponent. Riverheads had beaten W&L-Montross 49-15 in the season opener.
Augusta County has not been a friendly destination for Colonial Beach in three all-time visits. Besides Friday’s loss, the Drifters suffered a 55-20 shellacking to the Gladiators in the 2016 Region 1B second round, and 48-39 to Buffalo Gap in the 2007 state semifinals when the unbeaten Bison won the Group A, Division 1 title with a 14-0 record.
Colonial Beach, which is located on the Virginia-Maryland border along the Potomac River east of Fredericksburg, will finally get an Augusta County school on its home turf next season when the Gladiators go there to complete the home-and-home series.
Fulton got the Gladiators’ scoring assault underway with a 34-yard run on the fourth play of the game.
Riverheads was right back in business when the Drifters’ punter bobbled the snap and was dropped at Colonial Beach’s 18. Smiley scored three plays later on a 1-yard dive. The PAT was blocked for a 13-0 lead.
Colonial Beach head coach Earl Payton turned into riverboat gambler on the next series, going for a first down on fourth-and-3 at the Drifters’ 35. They lost 3 yards on the fourth-down play.
The Gladiators were in the end zone on the next snap when freshman quarterback Bennett Dunlap connected with Fulton on a 32-yard strike.
Riverheads’ next one-play score when Smiley rolled in from 25 yards out following a penalty on a punt as the margin ballooned to 27-0 with 12 seconds left in the first quarter.
After Colonial Beach (2-2), which lost 44-43 at home last week to Sussex Central, hit for a 79-yard pass play for a touchdown, the Gladiators embarked on their longest drive of the game, going 80 yards in nine plays. Smiley’s 4-yard run pushed the advantage to 34-7.
Smiley’s fourth TD of the half, this one from 18 yards out, enabled the Gladiators to enjoy a 41-7 blowout at the break.
The Gladiators added a pair of scoring runs from Fulton and Aidan Miller of 13 and 4 yards, respectively, in the third quarter.
Smiley finished with 100 yards on 10 carries and the four rushing TDs. Fulton added 72 yards on only five totes, and a touchdown rushing and receiving. Burton, a sophomore making his first start of the season, had an impressive showing with 66 yards and eight touches.
All told, the Gladiators racked up 328 yards on the ground and 388 of total offense. They had 13 players carry the ball.
Riverheads’ defense stifled the Drifters to the tune of only 169 yards.
“The defense played well,” Casto said. “We were making our assignments and techniques. We were really aggressive to the ball.”
The Gladiators wrap up their nondistrict schedule next Friday on the road at Class 3 Skyline, which is located in Front Royal. The meeting is the first between the two schools.
“Skyline is a different animal as a Class 3 school of 1,200 students,” Casto said. “They play in a tough league (Northwestern District). It will be a challenge to our kids to play that kind of opponent.”
