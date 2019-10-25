GREENVILLE — Riverheads celebrated its final regular-season home game for its 12 seniors in typical Gladiator style Friday night with a resounding 56-14 demolition of the Staunton Storm in Shenandoah District football.
The three-time defending Class 1 state champions had no trouble extending their winning streak to 19 straight games, scoring on all eight first-half possessions for a 56-0 blowout at the break.
Staunton greatly helped the Gladiators’ scoring blitz with four first-half fumbles, including on three straight possessions, which Riverheads turned into 28 points.
All told, the Gladiators ran only 24 plays in the first 24 minutes to tally their 56 points. They had five rushing touchdowns, three by Zac Smiley, and Air Casto unleashed three strikes from Elijah Dunlap, two to Braeson Fulton in the first half.
“It was one of those nights where we had every clicking,” Riverheads head coach Robert Casto said. “The defense was strong on its techniques and assignments, while we blocked and ran the ball well on offense.”
Casto said he isn’t afraid to put the ball in the air with the personnel he has on the field.
“We have a quarterback that can throw the ball and guys that can catch. We passed the ball a bit more tonight out of necessity because our tight end was out, which changed our offensive scheme a little.”
It may have been the final home game of the regular season, but Riverheads (8-0, 3-0) is primed to host several more when the playoffs roll around. The Gladiators have a strong hold on the No. 1 seed in Region 1B, which would give them home-field advantage throughout regional play. If they advance to state play, the Gladiators could host a semifinal game.
While Riverheads can start making postseason plans, the Storm are struggling to secure a bid into the Region 2B field. Staunton (2-6, 0-3), which has lost five straight, came into the game ninth in the latest Virginia High School League power rankings, one spot behind Buffalo Gap for the final berth.
The game’s outcome was also a far cry from the last time Staunton first-year head coach Jake Phillips was seen in Greenville.
Phillips was on the Riverheads field in 2003, quarterbacking the Bath County Chargers to a 50-point outburst and a 50-17 thumping of the Gladiators with an aerial display to his brother John, who went on to have a long NFL career.
That definitely wasn’t the case Friday night as Phillips watched from the sideline as the Gladiators won for the fourth time in five all-time games against Staunton/Robert E. Lee.
Cy Cox got the scoring bonanza started with a 58-yard run when he cut off tackle back across the field. Then after Staunton fumbled on the first play following the kickoff, Zac Smiley hauled in a 31-yard strike from Dunlap on the Gladiators’ first snap.
Staunton had its best scoring threat of the half when a 41-yard pass combined with a roughing-the-passer penalty put the ball at Riverheads’ 13, but Lane Cash sacked William Dod for a 13-yard loss on third down and a fourth-down pass fell incomplete.
The Gladiators were back in the end zone in five plays when Smiley ripped off a 64-yard burst for a 21-0 advantage after one quarter.
It went from bad to worse for the Storm in the second quarter as the Gladiators added five more TDs. Smiley followed a 63-yard gain with a 3-yard TD just 1:10 into the period.
Fulton first scoring reception covered 24 yards after a fourth-down stop at Riverheads’ 42.
Then the fumbles piled up on the Storm, including on consecutive snaps. Smiley recovered the first loose ball, and on the second play, Noah Smiley joined his older brother in the scoring barrage with a 34-yard burst up the middle for his first career TD. After Jonah Robson recovered the next fumble, Riverheads scored on the next play when Dunlap hit Fulton with a 35-yard slant pass. Aiden Miller stripped a Staunton receiver after a reception for the Storm’s third straight fumble. Zac Smiley went 57 yards on the first play to finish off the first-half scoring assault. Smiley gained 208 yards on the ground in the first half on only six carries.
“Turnovers have been the story of our season,” Phillips said. “We did the same thing against Buffalo Gap last week. We had four in the first half, and it’s hard to win with a minus-4 turnover margin. We gave them extra possessions, and that doesn’t bode well for us.”
The Gladiators finished with 503 yards of total offense, with 377 on the ground and 126 in the air from Dunlap on 7-of-8 passing.
Staunton averted the shutout on its first possession of the second half after Riverheads elected to kickoff instead of receiving. Dod found Rik’Avian Carey streaking down the left sideline for a 52-yard score.
The Storm added another passing TD in the fourth quarter following a Riverheads fumble when Dod hit a wide-open Zach Boyd from 38 yards.
With the regular season winding down, Casto knows now is the time to get locked in for the playoffs.
“We are getting better, but we haven’t been perfect yet,” he said. “We have a better understanding of what we are doing each week.”
Riverheads wraps up the regular season with a pair of road games, starting next Friday at Buffalo Gap. Then comes what could be a showdown of unbeatens the final week at Stuarts Draft.
Staunton travels to the Cougars next week before finishing up at home against Wilson Memorial.
