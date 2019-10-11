FISHERSVILLE — Another Friday night, another victory celebration for Riverheads.
The Gladiators extended their winning streak to 17 games by thumping the Wilson Memorial Green Hornets 48-0 in the Shenandoah District football opener for both teams.
The game was textbook Riverheads football: Get ball, pound ball through the defense, score touchdown and repeat. And just for good measure, throw a long, backbreaking TD pass. The Gladiators had scoring drives of 65, 72, 84 and 67 yards in the first half, resulting on a 28-0 halftime advantage, which saw them attempt and complete only one pass, but it was a doozy.
The last first-half score was the killer for the Hornets. They had Riverheads pinned at its own 23 with 51 seconds left, but the Gladiators scored in four plays, the last a 45-yard pass, and still had 5.8 seconds on the clock.
“We work on a lot of things in practice,” said Riverheads head coach Robert Casto of the late drive. “And those are the situations we practice.”
Riverheads hasn’t lost since Sept. 13 last season at East Rockingham when the Eagles shutout the Gladiators 28-0.
The victory ensures that Riverheads (6-0, 1-0) will tighten its grip on the No. 1 seed in Region 1B after beating a team two classifications higher. Only four games remain in the regular season.
Meanwhile, Wilson (1-5, 0-1) is just looking to taste winning again. The Hornets have lost five straight after their season-opening triumph over winless Waynesboro. The schedule doesn’t get any easier next Friday when Wilson hosts another undefeated team, Stuarts Draft, which is the top seed in Region 2B.
The Gladiators dust off, and we mean dust off, an old rivalry next Friday, welcoming Fort Defiance to Greenville. The two county schools haven’t met on the football field since Sept. 18, 1981. Riverheads and Fort had played every year up to that point since the schools opened in 1962. The Gladiators lead the series 12-8, including wins in eight of the last nine clashes.
“It’s a first for me coaching against them,” Casto said. “We have scrimmaged them a couple times at our jamboree. It will be a new adventure for all of us.”
Wilson won the coin toss, but deferred to the second half. The Gladiators were ahead 7-0 in just 3:51. Cole Burton capped the seven-play series of runs by bursting up the middle from 35 yards out.
After Riverheads forced a three-and-out on Wilson’s first possession, the Gladiators stayed with its ground assault. On the 10th straight run of the drive, Burton had his second touchdown, this one from 14 yards.
The Gladiators converted three consecutive third-downs on their first two possessions to keep the drives churning downfield, but that doesn’t really matter to Casto, who hates to punt.
“It doesn’t matter either way because we would have gone on fourth down,” he said.
Wilson drove into Riverheads territory on its second and third series, but a lost fumble that was recovered by Deacon Moore and three straight losses totaling five yards brought up a fourth down at the Gladiators’ 47, thwarting the potential scoring threats.
Riverheads’ third scoring drive also stayed exclusively on the ground, which Zac Smiley capped with a 17-yard scamper with 2:36 left in the half.
Then came Riverheads’ lethal dagger after a Wilson punt. With the ball at the 23 and 51 seconds on the clock, Braeson Fulton ripped off 23 yards to the 46. After more two runs moved the ball to Wilson’s 45, forcing Riverheads to use it final timeout with 22.2 seconds, quarterback Elijah Dunlap hit Fulton with a pass in the right flat. The 5-foot-11, 175-pound senior bulldozed a Wilson defender and set sail for the end zone.
“We controlled the lines for the most part,” Casto said. “Wilson got a few big plays, but we came right back and made big plays of our own.
“All of our backs ran well and the offensive line started clicking after adjusting to the scheme Wilson was deploying,” he said. “We come in with a game plan, but we still have to see how they are going to play us.”
The Gladiators added a pair of third-quarter touchdowns. Aidan Miller recovered a pooch kick at Wilson’s 22 to begin the second half. Two plays later, Fulton rolled in from 18 yards out. Smiley pushed the margin to 41-0 late in the period on a 4-yard run.
Riverheads’ final score was set up after a fourth-down stop at midfield. Bennett Dunlap capped the six-play drive by plowing in from the 1.
Despite the loss, Wilson head coach Jeremiah Major saw some positives.
“We made Riverheads do a few things that it wasn’t use to,” he said. “We forced them into a few mistakes, but in the end Riverheads is still Riverheads. Robert and his staff do a great job down there.
“But I am proud of the my kids. They fought and played hard the whole game. They did what we coached them to do. It may not show up on the scoreboard, but I saw good things out there that we can build on,” he said.
Fulton finished with 121 yards rushing on nine carries and had the 45-yard TD reception. Smiley added 102 yards on 17 totes, while Burton amassed 97 yards on 10 runs. All told, the Gladiators had 393 yards on the ground.
For the Hornets, Cobey Rothgeb had a strong game with 129 yards on 23 carries.
“Cobey is a player that will give you everything he has on every play. He doesn’t take any plays off,” Major said.
