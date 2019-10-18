GREENVILLE — Fort Defiance gave Riverheads its best shot in the first half Friday night, trailing just 7-0 at the break, but the Gladiators controlled the final two quarters to pull away for a 28-0 Shenandoah District victory.
The Gladiators took the opening kickoff and took six minutes off the clock on a 67-yard drive.
The two biggest plays of the drive came courtesy of the arm of quarterback Elijah Dunlap. The Gladiators faced a fourth-and-6 situation at the Fort 46 when Dunlap connected with tight end Deacon Moore for an 11-yard gain to keep the drive alive.
Riverheads moved to the Indians 16 where they encountered a third-and-9 play. Dunlap went to the air again and found Braeson Fulton in the back of the end zone for the touchdown. Peyton Skillman added the PAT for a 7-0 Riverheads lead with 5:55 left in the first quarter.
Both offenses put together quality drives during the remainder of the half only to be stopped by untimely penalties.
The Indians put together a solid drive late in the first quarter, moving into the red zone after a 19-yard gain by Trevor Bartley. Fort was looking at a fourth-and-5 play, but a holding penalty made it fourth-and-15 and the
Indians turned the ball over on downs.
Riverheads had a chance to pad the lead on its next drive, moving inside the Fort 20. A holding penalty put the Gladiators in a long-yardage situation and a Dunlap pass was intercepted to end the drive.
The Riverheads defense set the tone on the first series of the second half and the offense scored on three straight possessions to take control of the game.
The Gladiators’ defense forced a three-and-out on Fort’s first possession of the second half and a short punt put Riverheads in business at the Fort 48.
On the second play from scrimmage Zach Smiley broke loose on a 42-yard scoring run, stiff-arming the final would-be tackler at the 10 on his way to the end zone. Skillman’s extra point made it 14-0.
Fort responded with a solid possession moving from its 25 into Riverheads territory behind the hard running of Bartley and the passing of quarterback Austin Monroe. An 11-yard pass from Monroe to Donald Seekford moved the chains the Riverheads 35, but the drive stalled and Fort was forced to punt.
Riverheads took over on its 15 and put together an 11-play drive to take a three-touchdown lead. The big play on the drive was a 37-yard scamper by Smiley. A personal foul penalty on Fort tacked on 15 more yards to the end of the run and Riverheads had a first down at the Fort 32.
Runs by Cy Cox and Trevor Roberts moved the chains and the Gladiators kept the ball on the ground to make it first-and-goal at the 10. On third-and-5, Dunlap found Moore all alone in the end zone for the score, giving Riverheads a 21-0 lead with 10:30 left in the game.
Riverheads’ Jameson Shover recovered a fumble at the Fort 47 to set up the final score of the game. Dunlap
capped a six-play drive with a 9-yard scoring run and Skillman added the point after for the final 28-0 margin.
“I thought our kids answered the bell in the second half,” said Riverheads head coach Robert Casto. “Fort defended us well in the first half and we shot ourselves in the foot a couple of times with penalties. We had to make some adjustments at half and we did. We played more inspired football in the second half.”
Smiley finished the contest with 161 yards on 17 carries. He gained 122 yards in the second half. Dunlap completed 3-of-5 passes for 32 yards and two touchdowns.
“We didn’t pass a lot, but when we did, we were pretty effective,” said Casto.
Bartley was the workhorse for the Indians, gaining 91 yards on 19 carries. Monroe competed 8-of-12 passes for 74 yards.
The shutout was the second in a row for the Riverheads defense. “I thought we played our technique really well. We didn’t follow many fakes and overall, we tackled really well. Anytime you hold a team scoreless it’s a good defensive effort,” Casto added.
Riverheads, now, 7-0, returns home Friday to host the Staunton Storm. Fort, now 4-3 on the season, will host Stuarts Draft next Friday.
