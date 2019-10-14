Riverheads and Stuarts Draft tightened their strangleholds on the No. 1 seeds in Region 1B and Region 2B, respectively, in the Virginia High School League football power ratings released Monday.
The unbeaten Gladiators and Cougars opened their Shenandoah District schedules Friday with victories. Riverheads (6-0) won its 17th straight game dating back to last season by whipping Wilson Memorial 48-0 on the road, while Draft (6-0) had its hands full at Buffalo Gap before securing a 34-21 win.
The three-time defending Class 1 state champion Gladiators and the Cougars are setting themselves on a collision course to meet in the final week of the regular season with perfect records. But before we get too far ahead of ourselves, each team has to navigate the treacherous waters three more Fridays.
Riverheads kick-starts an old county rivalry this week that has been on hiatus for nearly 40 years when the Gladiators host Fort Defiance. The two schools haven’t seen each other on the football field for a regular-season game since Sept. 18, 1981. Riverheads and Fort had played every year up to that point since the schools opened in 1962. The Gladiators lead the series 12-8, including wins in eight of the last nine clashes.
Draft looks to keep its perfect record intact with a road trip to struggling Wilson (1-5). The injury-plagued Green Hornets have lost five straight, but in fairness, all those losses have come to teams with either 6-0 or 5-1 records.
Wilson currently sits 13th in Region 3C, dropping one spot from last week.
Also in Region 3C, Fort Defiance (4-2) jumped into the final playoff spot at No. 8 on the heels of its 46-26 victory Friday over Staunton.
On a positive note for winless Waynesboro (0-6), the Little Giants popped one spot to No. 15 in Region 3C, overtaking Broadway (0-6). The two teams meet the final week in what could be a battle to see which one avoids the dreaded 0-10 season.
The final four weeks in Region 2B is going to prove interesting to see who gets the final two playoff berths among Staunton (2-4), East Rockingham (2-4) and Buffalo Gap (3-3). All three suffered losses Friday. The Storm remained No. 7, while the Eagles stayed at No. 8 and the Bison at No. 9. One of those teams will be on the outside looking in at the postseason.
And former Shenandoah District member Stonewall Jackson can’t be overlooked in the region. The Generals, who ended a 41-game losing streak earlier in the season, notched their second win Friday, and sit in 10th, not far behind the Bison (14.67-13.00). However, Stonewall has a brutal final four games against likely Region 2B playoff teams.
