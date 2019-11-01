BUFFALO GAP — Riverheads extended its winning streak to 20 games Friday night behind a monster performance from Zac Smiley as the Gladiators steamrolled the Buffalo Gap Bison 49-14 in a county Shenandoah District football clash.
Smiley, a junior, rushed for six touchdowns and gained 259 yards on only 18 carries. His scoring runs alone accounted for 147 yards.
“Zac ran the ball extremely well and the offensive line got after people,” Riverheads head coach Robert Casto said.
The early part of the first half was absence of any defense from either teams, but when Riverheads (9-0, 4-0) turned two fourth-down stops in Gap territory into quick scores, the rout was on after a 14-all deadlock five seconds into the second quarter.
“It takes a while to get use to all the movement and motion with Gap’s single-wing,” Casto said. “We had some guys that didn’t practice a lot during the week because of some injuries, and it took them time to get their keys and reads down defensively. You just have to see the offense a few times to get use to it. Those two fourth-down stops got us going.”
The victory sets up a battle of unbeatens in the final week of the regular season next Friday when the three-time defending Class 1 state champion Gladiators travel to Stuarts Draft. Even though the highly anticipated game pits two undefeated teams, it will be more for bragging rights between the rival communities than any playoff ramifications. The Gladiators and Cougars have virtually locked up the No. 1 seeds in Region 1B and Region 2B, respectively.
Casto downplayed the importance of the game for the Gladiators.
“We are going to enjoy tonight, and then start preparing for the next game on the schedule,” he said. “The game is not the Super Bowl for us. We have bigger fish to fry when the postseason starts. Winning another state championship is our goal.”
Riverheads’ 20-game run is six shy of tying the record for an Augusta County school. The Bison own the mark of 26 straight, spanning the 2006-08 seasons, which included a 14-0 record in 2007 when Gap won the state championship. The Gladiators, who won 25 in a row during 2010 and 2011, and Bison are the only two county schools to hoist state football title trophies. Draft is hoping to be added to that list in 2019.
Gap (5-4, 2-2) came into the game clinging the eighth and final playoff spot in Region 2B. Despite the loss, the Bison should retain their position going into the final week since Staunton, which is No. 9, dropped its sixth straight game in falling to the Cougars. The Bison finish the regular season at Fort Defiance, which is fighting for a playoff berth of its own in Region 3C.
The Gladiators scored on all five first-half possessions and two more to begin the second half, while the Bison scored on the first two before Riverheads found its defensive rhythm and Gap never threatened again.
Gap deferred the opening kickoff, and the Gladiators had a 7-0 lead before the Bison ever touched the ball. Smiley, who had a long scoring run called back because he hurdled a Bison defender, got redemption with a 4-yard run that capped a 13-play, 60-yard drive that lasted 5:10. Cy Cox had kept the march alive with a 9-yard gain on fourth-and-8 at Gap’s 32.
On the Bison’s first play from scrimmage, Seth Fitzgerald roared through the defense for 45 yards to Riverheads’ 25. After consecutive Gladiator encroachment penalties caused by Gap’s motion put the ball at the 15, Bryce Hildebrand scored on a 7-yard run. The two-point run came up inches short, leaving the Bison down 7-6.
Riverheads needed only two plays to go up 14-6 when Smiley broke loose for a 53-yard romp to the house.
But Riverheads’ defense again gave up a big gain when Tucker Kiracofe ripped off 49 yards to the Gladiators’ 16. Fitzgerald scored from the 1 on the first play of the second quarter, and Kiracofe’s conversion run tied the game at 14-14 with 11:55 left in the half.
After that possession, Riverheads’ defense found its footing, while the Bison’s D didn’t.
The Gladiators went 70 yards in 10 plays to take the lead for good when Smiley walked in from the 1.
Then the defense took over, forcing back-to-back stops on fourth down at Gap’s 44 and 49. Riverheads scored two times in just three snaps. On the first play at the 44, Elijah Dunlap found Braeson Fulton open deep over the middle. Fulton outjumped the Bison defender for the ball, and broke free for the score. Then after the second fourth-down hold at the 49, Smiley cruised in for his fourth first-half TD, this one from 43 yards.
“Braeson made a heck of a catch,” Casto said. “Zac isn’t a one-man band. We have a lot of guys out there that can make plays at any time.”
Smiley capped his big night with TD runs of 21 and 25 yards in the third quarter to account for all the second half scoring. All told, Riverheads’ ground assault amassed 418 yards on 50 carries.
“It a tough situation to try and match Riverheads touchdown-for-touchdown,” Gap first-year head coach Brad Wygant said. “We have a lot of guys going both ways, and they just beat you up and wear you down defensively.
“They finally made some key stops and we didn’t. There is a reason why they are so successful because they figure out what you are doing. Riverheads is a very team that is well-coached and disciplined,” Wygant said.
Fitzgerald led the Bison’s offense with 84 yards on 14 runs, most of that yardage coming on his first carry of the game.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.