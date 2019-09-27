STAUNTON — The Staunton Storm came up just short on Friday night in nondistrict football action, falling to Central Woodstock, 14-12.
The game ended on a controversial play with under two minutes left in the game when an apparent Storm pass deep into Central territory was apparently deemed an interception after the whistle blew. The call stopped a Storm drive that could have resulted in a go-ahead score.
After the call, instead of facing first and 19 yards to the end zone, the Storm had to use all the time left in the game to stop Central and force a punt. The clock ticked down to zero on the punt return to give the visitors a close victory.
The game was tight from start to finish.
In the first half, Staunton scored early and late while Central squeezed two TDs into the second quarter. The Storm missed both extra point opportunities, however to go into the locker room trailing 14-12.
The home team used 13 plays over almost six minus to light up the scoreboard first with 6:21 left in the opening period. With first and 10 on the 19, quarterback William Dod took the Storm to the 11-yard line on a keeper. On the next play he hit Rik’Avian Carey in the end zone for the score. The two-point conversion attempt failed but Staunton was up 6-0 when the period ended.
The Falcons finally got on the scoreboard at the 7:58 mark. The visitors fielded a punt at their own 24 yard line. On the next play, Kelan Hoover found Kamren Wells in the open. Wells scampered 76 yards for the score. Alexis Lopez split the uprights to send Central in front 7-6.
The Falcons struck again late in the period when Isaiah Dyer punched the ball across the line on a third and inches play. Lopez was again good to make it 14-6 with 1:16 left in the half.
The Storm’s Kaden Williams then took the ensuing kickoff to Central’s 33 with 1:16 left. Dod took seven plays to maneuver his team to the 22 yard line with 5.9 seconds left. On the last play of the half the Storm quarterback found Naquanne Johnson in the corner of the end zone to score and bring the home crowd to its feet. The two-point attempt failed and the Storm went into the locker room trailing 14-12.
The second half was a defensive struggle with both teams failing to capitalize on prime opportunities while watching penalty after penalty shut down any momentum. However, the Storm looked ripe for a final, victorious score when they took over the ball after a Falcon punt with 4:47 remaining.
Seven plays had the ball on the Central 45 with 1:56 left in the game. That set the stage for the controversial finish when Dod apparently hit Ryan Bosserman with a pass down around the 19 yard line. Bosserman’s forward progress was stopped and he was apparently knotted up and pushed out of bounds when the whistle blew. With the play apparently dead, the Falcons’ wrested the ball out of Bosserman’s arms. That’s went things got surreal as the refs apparently then ruled the ball an interception and turned the ball over to Central with 1:38 left in the game. The Storm defense held, forcing a final punt but the return run fell short as time expired.
“We didn’t lose the game on that play,” a disappointed Storm coach Jake Phillips said.
“We had a whole lot of opportunities on other plays. That has been a problem this whole year — too many negative plays and too many penalties. As a result we couldn’t get a flow and always seemed to be facing third and medium or long,” he added.
He did point to his team’s defense, especially at the end of the first half and the beginning of the second half, as a bright spot in the game.
The Storm, which falls to 2-2, hosts Lord Botetourt next week. Central moves to 3-2.
The game was the Athletic Hall of Fame night for the Storm. The Staunton/Robert E. Lee/Booker T. Washington Hall of Fame Class of 2019 was introduced at halftime. Inducted were Destiny Simmons, a 2011 graduate and track star; Vincent Toye, a 1982 graduate and standout in football, basketball, and track; Chris McCauley, class of 1979, who received 10 varsity letters in track and football; Todd Boyle, class of 1995, who received national honors in football and also lettered in basketball; and Michael Bell, Jr., a 2001 graduate who lettered in football and wrestling.
