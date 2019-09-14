STAUNTON — The Staunton Storm’s home football debut under their new name and new head coach turned into a nightmare.
Liberty Christian Academy quick-strike offense scored on five straight first-half possessions, including on back-to-back plays, as the Bulldogs routed the Storm 41-6 in nondistrict play Friday night at Staunton Memorial Stadium.
After punting on their first possession, the Bulldogs shredded Staunton’s defense for 27 unanswered points to take a commanding lead with less than eight minutes remaining in the opening half.
LCA quarterback Joshua Nelson tossed a pair of long TD passes and added a short scoring run, while Thabit Strange and Anthony Moore had TD runs during the outburst.
All told, the Bulldogs piled up 34 points in the second quarter, which the defense capped with a 75-yard interception return to the house by Dillon Stowers.
The meeting was the first between Staunton and the Lynchburg private school that plays in the rugged Seminole District in any sporting event. The Storm probably wish now it hadn’t been scheduled the Class 3 school.
Staunton’s offense couldn’t get anything going in the first half against LCA’s stout defense, while the Storm’s defense was an open road to the end zone for the Bulldogs, which rolled up 274 yards of total offense during the first two quarters.
“LCA is a very good team,” Staunton first-year head coach Jake Phillips said. “We showed that we are a young team, but we also showed life as well.”
After the teams traded punts to open the game, the rest of the half was a scoring bonanza for the visitors.
“We played well at the start,” Phillips said. “But it quickly went downhill. Football, like all sports, is a game of momentum, and we didn’t have much of that tonight.”
LCA (2-1) took a 7-0 lead in the first quarter when Nelson connected with Tyler Rose for a 29-yard scoring strike off a bubble screen into the left flat.
“We had them in a third-and-long, and ended up letting them score. That shouldn’t happen,” Phillips said.
Then the wheels fell off for Staunton in the second quarter. The Bulldogs pushed the margin to 14-0 less than one minute into the period on Strange’s 3-yard run.
LCA blew the game open by scoring on consecutive snaps after Staunton punts. Moore ripped off a 31-yard TD run before Nelson found Will Wycoff down the right sideline for a 51-yard TD.
Staunton finally found some cracks in LCA’s defense to avert the shutout. Quarterback Will Dod broke off a 76-yard run that put the Storm in business at the Bulldogs’ 14. Dod finished the 92-yard drive with a 2-yard keeper up the middle.
However, the Bulldogs finished the half with a pair of touchdowns in the final two minutes. Nelson had a 1-yard run before Stowers broke Staunton’s back by picking off a deflected pass on fourth-and-2 for the untouched 75-yard score with 14.7 seconds left before intermission, and a 41-6 blowout that ensured running clock to begin the second half.
“The interception was a killer,” Phillips said. “It could have only been 35-6 at the half at worse, or 35-12 or 35-14, and we had the ball to begin the second half.”
Moore had 121 yards on the ground and Nelson added 90 through the air in the first half for the Bulldogs.
Lee found itself starting inside its own 20 five times in the opening half.
“We couldn’t get any decent field position in the first half,” Phillips said. “Their kicker kept us pinned down all the time on kickoffs.”
Staunton (1-1) takes a trip next Friday to unbeaten and former Valley District foe Turner Ashby.
“That will be a bounce-back game,” Phillips said. “I wish we could play it tomorrow to get this bad taste out of my mouth. We are going to get better.”
