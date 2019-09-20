BRIDGEWATER — As soon as the kick sailed left, the celebration began.
Staunton players stormed the field with smiles on their faces after Turner Ashby’s Marino Spirollari missed an extra point in overtime to give the Storm a 28-27 upset of the previously unbeaten Knights on Friday in Bridgewater.
“That’s why you love sports,” SHS first-year coach Jake Phillips said. “You have to handle adversity and handle tough moments. You have to be able to handle success, too. That’s what we’ve been preaching all along. It’s important for these guys to see that it matters, that it’s important. There’s something to be said for how they handled it that way.”
The Storm jumped out to a 14-0 lead early behind a pair of touchdown passes from Will Dod to Ryan Bosserman and Rik’Avian Carey, but the Knights battled back.
Grant Swinehart, who finished with 243 yards rushing, scored touchdowns in the second and third quarter to even it up, setting up Staunton to come up with an answer.
“It said a lot to everybody here tonight,” Storm quarterback Will Dod said. “When things aren’t going our way, we’re not hanging our heads. We get back up and grit it out and that’s what we did tonight. We gritted it out.”
The two teams exchanged scores in regulation with Dod connecting on his third touchdown toss on a 5-yard pass to Tyler Derozen before TA quarterback C.J. Haskins hit Nico Valle for a 12-yard score with 54.1 remaining in the game to even it at 21-21.
In overtime, after an eight-yard scamper up the middle from Dod on the first play, Derozen scored from 2 yards out to put Staunton up 28-21.
On the Knights’ possession, Swinehart scored his third touchdown of the evening. But the extra point from Spirollari sailed just left, setting off the celebration for the Storm.
“It started after we took a loss last week,” Dod said. “We were like, ‘What’s it going to be this season? Are we going to hang our heads and have the rest of the season be like this or are we going to come to work on Monday and do all the things we have to do to get this win on Friday?’ We did that and it really showed tonight. I think we played great as a team.”
Dod finished 7-for-16 passing for 120 yards and three scores and also had 101 yards rushing while Dasani Alston had 90 yards on the ground and Derozen had two scores.
The Storm are now 2-1 and will host non-district foe Central next week.
“I saw them grow up this week,” Phillips said. Tuesday was probably the best practice we’ve had all season long and it was after losing 41-6. We set a goal for the guys on Monday to focus and to win the week Monday-Thursday. We had some guys that really stepped up as leaders and really pushed that challenge through.
I think they made it a point to focus and that comes back to some of these leaders — Will Dod, [Brendan] Miller, Rik-Avian [Carey], Zach Boyd — these guys carried this team this week and put them on their back. We won this throughout the week with the way we practiced.”
