STUARTS DRAFT — Stuarts Draft served notice Friday night that the 90 points it scored in the first two games of the 2019 prep football season are no fluke.
The Cougars used a bruising ground attack and stingy defense to equal 2018’s season win total of three in capturing a 50-0 victory over Covington on homecoming night to remain undefeated.
“We came out and executed on offense and defense,” said Stuarts Draft coach Nathan Floyd.
The Cougars kept Covington buried in their own territory all night, and often had strong field position when on offense.
Stuarts Draft wasted no time getting on the scoreboard. After recovering a fumbled pitchout from Covington at the 10-yard line on the opening drive, Stuarts Draft needed four plays to convert. Running back Aaron Nice swept to a touchdown from the 1-yard line at the 9:07 mark of the first quarter. The point after touchdown made it 7-0 Stuarts Draft.
Nice made it two scores on the next Draft possession, rumbling in from 9 yards with 5:41 in the first quarter. That capped a 50-yard drive by the Cougars.
The Cougars third touchdown of the first quarter was highlighted by a daring fourth-down pass from quarterback Henry Cooke to tight end Kasey Branch. The 17-yard connection gave the Cougars a first down at the Covington 15. Running back Latrell Fomby garnered the third touchdown of the first quarter with an 8-yard run at the 2:11 mark.
Fomby capped an early second-quarter drive for the Cougars, by scoring from the one-yard line at the 11:11 mark. The point after gave Stuarts Draft a commanding 28-0 lead.
The Stuarts Draft defense was responsible for the next points, forcing a safety on a Covington punt attempt at the 4:21 mark of the second quarter. The snap was fumbled, setting up the safety.
The Cougars closed out the first half offensive scoring with a 16-yard touchdown from Cooke to wide receiver Freddie Watkins with 2:49 left in the second quarter.
Covington’s first sustained offense of the night was interrupted on its next possession. A 29-yard completion from quarterback Luke Conner to running back Shaun Smith gave visiting Covington its best field position of the night in Stuarts Draft territory.
But on the very next play, Cougar defensive back Jo’el Howard intercepted a Covington pass, and returned it 58 yards for a touchdown with 1:26 left in the first half. The Cougars went to the locker room with a 44-0 halftime lead.
Stuarts Draft ate up much of the third-quarter clock. The Cougars fielded the second half kickoff and used nine minutes of clock. The 62-yard, 10-play drive was capped by Symeon Balser’s 8-yard touchdown run with 2:59 left in the quarter.
Coming off a 3-7 mark in 2018, Stuarts Draft Coach Nathan Floyd said that he and his coaching staff “have liked what we have seen” so far in 2019. But Floyd cautioned that challenges lie ahead with the upcoming Shenandoah District conference schedule.
And Floyd promised to stick to the ground attack as long at the formula is a success, saying there is no reason to go to the air “if the running game is working.”
Covington fell to 1-2 with Friday’s loss.
