FORT DEFIANCE — The Stuarts Draft Cougars picked up a big road win in district play Friday night, defeating Fort Defiance 26-13.
The victory solidified the Cougars’ hold on first place in the Shenandoah District and kept their slate clean for the season at 8-0.
“This was exactly what we expected,” said Stuarts Draft head coach Nathan Floyd. “Fort’s a really good football team and that was a heck of a high school game.”
Both teams had opportunities to win, but in the end, it was the Draft’s ability to grind out yardage in the second half and a stellar night of kicking by Tyler Lingenfelter.
Lingenfelter kicked two key field goals in the second half when the Fort defense kept the driving Cougars out of the end zone.
“Our defense played great,” said Fort Defiance head coach Dan Rolfe. “We played tough.”
The Cougars got a huge spark right out of the gate when quarterback Henry Cooke found a wide open Jo’el Howard in the flat and the junior speedster was off to the races, scoring on a 67-yard catch and run. Lingenfelter’s point put the visitors ahead 7-0.
Then the Indians (4-4) answered right back with a sustained drive of 12 plays, with Trevor Bartley going the final 14 on a TD run with 5:03 remaining in the first period.
Penalties and turnovers by both teams prevented any more scores in the first half until the Draft’s Dustyn Fitzgerald scored on a four-yard run with 2:27 left before halftime.
Bartley took the second half kickoff all the way to the Cougars’ 40 and capped off the drive with a 15-yard TD run with just two minutes elapsed in the third quarter.
Then it was Lingenfelter’s turn to shine.
The Cougars’ junior kicker put his stamp on the game, pushing the lead to 17-13 with a 28-yard field goal and then with six minutes left in the game, converted again, this time from 32 yards out.
“He’s got a good leg,” Floyd said. “This was more important for his confidence.”
The Indians were still very much in the game, but couldn’t move the chains on their next possession.
“We were on our heels a little bit and we are a field position team,” Rolfe said.
Forced to punt, the Cougars moved deep into Fort territory.
Freddy Watkins and Henry Cooke changed positions, with Watkins moving to quarterback.
“We liked the matchup and that gave us an extra blocker,” Floyd said of the change.
On a fourth and one at the Indians’ 13, Fitzgerald bulled in for the score, sealing the victory for the Cougars.
Next up for the Cougars is a matchup against Staunton, while the Fort will host county rival Wilson Memorial.
Stuarts Draft is currently the top seed in Region 2B, while the Indians maintain playoff hopes in Region 3C.
