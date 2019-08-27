STUARTS DRAFT — With only four returning seniors, one might think that the Stuarts Draft football team this season is inexperienced.
But with a junior-heavy squad that grew up last season as sophomores, those Cougars gained plenty of varsity experience and should be better prepared to take a step forward in 2019 after finishing 3-7.
“They like to compete and enjoy the game of football,” said sixth-year head coach Nathan Floyd. “They are their own motivators and that comes from within.”
Although Floyd describes the Cougars as not having a lot of burning speed, overall the team has good speed, as well as good size on the line.
“One of our goals this season will be to win the line of scrimmage on both sides of the ball and to tackle better as a team than we did last season,” Floyd said.
As far as numbers, the Cougars plan to dress about 37 players for Friday’s season opener at home against James River.
“We have decent depth on the line and we have quite a few players that can play multiple positions,” Floyd said. “We don’t have a lot of new players (no freshmen) and we have almost everyone returning from last season.”
Leaders like seniors Casey Branch at linebacker and tight end, and Freddie Watkins at wide receiver and linebacker lend stability to the team chemistry.
“Freddie is a matchup nightmare for the other team, standing 6-foot-4 with great hands,” Floyd said.
Watkins is also an able quarterback if needed there. He played the position some last season.
“We are definitely more experienced (than in 2018), we have more physical maturity and we are further along than we were at this point last season.” Floyd said.
The Cougars will line up in an even front defensively and the offense will lineup in a pistol wing-T formation.
Floyd said that he plans to rotate the running backs extensively.
As always, with not a lot of reserves available, injuries will play a key role.
Friday’s opponent, James River out of the Three Rivers District and formerly a member of the Pioneer District, is a big, physical, hard-nosed team, which should prove a good measuring mark for an opening game at Draft. The Knights, who finished 8-3 in 2018, made the Region 2C playoffs last season under new Staunton High School head coach Jacob Phillips.
“They have a really good quarterback who is a real play-maker and their defensive line is really good. Our offensive line will have to show up,” Floyd said.
The Knights are now coached by Tim Jennings, who attended Parry McCluer during the same period as Floyd.