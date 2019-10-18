FISHERVILLE — When two Augusta County rivals meet, it is a draw for the fans regardless of the records.
Such was the case Friday night when the undefeated Stuarts Draft Cougars (7-0) faced the Wilson Memorial Green Jackets (1-6) at Steve Geiman Stadium.
The favored Cougars emerged with a 49-10 victory, using a bruising ground game to defeat the Hornets. Six of the seven Cougar scores came on the ground, including two touchdowns each from Dustyn Fitzgerald and Blake Roach.
“We are a run team first,” said Stuarts Draft Head Coach Nathan Floyd. “We must establish the run.”
Floyd said having three running backs who regularly carry the ball keeps defenses honest.
Wilson Memorial scored first in Friday’s game. The Hornets took advantage of a Cougar fumble at the Stuarts Draft 28 with just over nine minutes left in the first quarter. With 6:46 left in the quarter, kicker Ryan Ingersoll split the uprights with a 35-yard field goal to give Wilson the early lead 3-0.
The Cougars took the ensuing kickoff, and drove 65 yards in three minutes. Cougar running back Fitzgerald scored from 3 yards out with 3:18 left in the first quarter. The point after touchdown gave Stuars Draft a 7-3 lead.
The Cougars added to the lead in the second quarter, parlaying a fumble recovery from Wilson that was taken to the Hornet 23 with 4:38 left. Just over a minute later, running back Aaron Nice ran for an 11-yard score. The point after gave Stuarts Draft a 14-3 lead.
The Cougars added one more score before the half. This time, quarterback Henry Cooke went to the air to hit receive Freddie Watkins from 5 yards out with only 15 seconds left. A missed point after gave Stuarts Draft a 20-3 halftime lead.
The Cougars took the second half kickoff and ate up seven minutes of clock. The eight-play, 51-yard drive was capped by Roach’s 4-yard run. A two-point conversion pass from Cooke to Nice gave the Cougars a 28-3 lead with 4:53 left in the third quarter.
The Cougars quickly converted on their next possession, scoring a 6-yard run by Roach with 2:11 left in the third. A successful point after gave the Cougars a commanding 35-3 lead.
A blocked punt by the Stuarts Draft defense just before the end of the third quarter gave the Cougars position on the 3-yard line. Fitzgerald ran it in for his second touchdown of the night, and the point after made it a 42-3 lead.
The homestanding Hornets ended a long scoring drought early in the fourth quarter when quarterback Kaden Welcher sprinted 24 yards for a touchdown with 7:44 left. The point after made it a 42-10 game.
The Cougars wrapped up the night’s scoring with a 5-yard quarterback run by Cooke with 3:47 left.
Floyd said his team must go to Fort Defiance next week. He expects a tough game. While his team is undefeated, Floyd said the Cougar players are so competitive and challenge each other weekly in practice.
