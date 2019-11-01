STUARTS DRAFT — Stuarts Draft used a pair of big plays late in the second quarter to break open a close game Friday night and the Cougars went on to defeat Staunton 41-7, in Shenandoah District action.
The Draft victory sets up the much-anticipated battle of undefeated Augusta County heavyweights next Friday night when the 9-0 Cougars will host the 9-0 Riverheads Gladiators.
The visiting Storm made things tough for the Cougars in the early going Friday evening.
Draft took the opening kickoff and drove deep into Staunton territory before the Storm pounced on a Cougars’ fumble at the 19 to stop the initial drive.
The Draft defense then forced a Lee punt and the Cougars’ offense was back in business at the Draft 48. Facing a third-and-11 play, Draft quarterback Henry Cooke hit Aaron Nice with a screen pass and the Cougars’ back took it the distance to put the Cougars on the board. Tyler Lingenfelter added the PAT for a 7-0 lead with 3:10 left in the first quarter.
Draft scored again on its next possession when Nice bulled over from the 2 to cap a 60-yard drive, giving the hosts a 13-0 lead. Blake Roach had a couple of big gains on the drive with a 20-yard pass reception and his 12-yard run put the ball at the 2 to set up the Nice score. The PAT was wide.
The score remained 13-0 until the Cougars broke the game open with two big plays.
The Storm pinned Draft at the 9-yard line with a nice punt by Will Dod, but on the first play Draft reached into its bag of tricks with the flea flicker. Cooke pitched the ball to Freddie Watkins on an end-around and Watkins then launched a long pass down the middle of the field to Dustyn Fitzgerald. Fitzgerald took the pass to the Staunton 15 where he was caught from behind. Nice scored on the next play to finish off a two-pay, 91-yard drive, giving the Cougars a 19-0 lead.
“We work on that play every day in practice,” said Draft head coach Nathan Floyd. “We executed it well tonight.”
Draft forced another Staunton punt on the next possession and this time the punt was partially blocked. Kasey Branch picked up the loose ball at the Storm 38 and carried it down the left sideline for the touchdown. Fitzgerald converted the two-point conversion run for a 27-0 Staunton lead.
During the halftime break, Stuarts Draft introduced the 1976 state championship baseball team. Head coach Sam Alexander and 12 of his players returned for the recognition ceremony. According to Alexander, the championship was the first for any Augusta County school in one of the big three sports – football, basketball or baseball.
While Draft was introducing its ’76 baseball champs, Staunton head coach Jake Phillip was encouraging his team in the locker room.
“The halftime speech, I told the guys I was really proud of how hard they played in the first half,” said Phillips. “We had a couple of quick three-and-outs early on offense and I think Draft ran 25-30 offensive plays and we had run six. We played really hard. We were right there on a couple of early possessions but we couldn’t get a stop on third down.”
Nice added a 37-yard scoring run in the third quarter and Roach scored on a 17-yard carry early in the fourth quarter to push the Cougars lead to 41-0.
In addition to the 53-yard pass reception, Nice led the Draft rushing attack with 130 yards on 13 carries.
Staunton avoided the shutout when Jaquante Scott took a short pass from Dod and turned it into an 85-yard scoring play, making the final 41-7.
“Coach Phillips does a good job with that offense,” said Floyd. “Staunton spreads you out with some good athletes, but tonight I thought we just played good, sound defensive football.”
While area football fans have been talking about a Draft-Riverheads matchup for weeks, Floyd and the Cougars can now turn their attention to the Gladiators.
“Our kids are deserving of being where they are right now,” Floyd said. “They trusted the coaches and they trusted each other. It’s going to be an exciting week.”
