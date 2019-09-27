The Waynesboro High School football team’s quest for its first win of the season will have to wait another week.
The Little Giants fell behind big early and couldn’t recover in an 49-8 loss to Fluvanna County on Friday night in Palmyra. The loss dropped Waynesboro to 0-5 on the season.
Fluvanna County (3-1), which was coming off of a bye week, scored early and often during a 29-point second quarter. Flucos QB Kobe Edmonds got things started with an eight-yard touchdown run with 8:13 to go in the first quarter. Jaden Ferguson followed with a 43-yard touchdown, then Keontae Hearns scored from 18 yards out to make it 21-0.
Ferguson returned a fumble for his second touchdown of the night and the ensuing two-point conversion made a 29-0 Flucos. Fluvanna continued to pour it on in the second quarter, when Elijah Bullock returned a punt 70 yards to the house to make it 36-0.
Edmonds found Cameron Holland on a 29-yard touchdown pass, then Jamorris Lewis found the end zone from four yards out to give Fluvanna a 49-0 lead at halftime.
Waynesboro got on the board with 10:23 to go in the fourth quarter with a touchdown and two-point conversion to avoid the shutout.
The Little Giants have a bye week to regroup before they host Valley District foe Harrisonburg on Oct. 11.
