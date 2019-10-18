LEXINGTON — Waynesboro suffered a 56-16 loss at Rockbridge County in Valley District action on Friday night.
On their homecoming night, the Wildcats (5-2 overall, 1-1 district) stormed to a 21-0 lead after the first quarter, as Gage Shafer and Bret McClung each scored two touchdowns.
Rockbridge scored four touchdowns in the second quarter to take a 49-0 lead into halftime, as Miller Jay made TD passes to Jailik Lynch and Luke Mayr, and Shafer and Elijah Poindexter each ran for a TD.
On the night, Jay threw three TD passes, with McClung making a catch and then sprinting in for a 26-yard TD in the first quarter.
Rockbridge rested its starters for most of the second half, giving some junior varsity players experience, and the Little Giants (0-7, 0-2) managed to score a couple of touchdowns.
Waynesboro's Jose Ruiz ran for a 3-yard TD to get the Little Giants on the scoreboard with 4:37 left in the game, and quarterback Adam Jackson ran for a two-point conversion to cut Rockbridge's lead to 49-8.
With just over three minutes left, Rockbridge freshman Andreas Poindexter scored his first varsity TD on a 30-yard run.
Waynesboro scored the final points of the game when Ruiz made a 2-yard run to end zone with 3.6 seconds left, and Skylar Carson ran for a two-point conversion.
Rockbridge kicker Daniel Cunningham made all eight of his extra point attempts.
The Little Giants struggled against a strong Rockbridge defense that made multiple sacks and tackles for losses.
Waynesboro will continue district action next Friday at 7 p.m. at Spotswood (7-0, 2-0).
